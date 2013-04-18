(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
special report that
the three major Dutch banks' operating profitability is likely
to remain subdued
in 2013, given the poor economic conditions that have prevailed
in the
Netherlands since H212. Earnings reported for 2012 were in line
with the
agency's expectations.
The operating performance reported in 2012 by Rabobank Group
(Rabobank,
'AA'/Negative/'aa'), ING Bank NV (ING Bank, 'A+'/Negative/'a')
and ABN AMRO Bank
NV (ABN AMRO, 'A+'/Negative/'bbb+') primarily reflects the low
stage of the
economic cycle in the Netherlands, which caused elevated loan
impairment charges
(LICs) at the three banks.
The banks' impaired loans increased in 2012, due to strains in
the domestic
housing market but essentially because of stresses in the
cyclical SME and
commercial real estate (CRE) segments. However, the agency
indicated in its
special report, 'Major Dutch Banks' Exposure to Real-Estate
Lending' (dated 11
April 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com) that the current
deterioration in
the residential and CRE loan books of the major Dutch banks are
manageable,
under Fitch's current assumptions. Impaired loans remained at
2%-3% of gross
loans, which is relatively modest by international standards.
Dutch banks are structurally reliant on wholesale funding due to
the large
proportion of households' savings placed outside the banking
system as well as
the banks' large mortgage books. The three banks have retained
good access to
the capital markets in recent years and pre-funded part of their
2013 funding
needs in 2012. Already solid to strong capital ratios improved
during 2012,
despite internal capital generation being only modest.
SNS REAAL was nationalised on 1 February 2013 because of its
inability to
weather the stresses hitting the very large and particularly
weak CRE loan book
in its banking subsidiary, SNS Bank ('BBB+'/RWE/'f'), the
fourth-largest Dutch
bank, although much smaller in size than the three major ones.
The size and
nature of SNS Bank's CRE exposure clearly positions it as a
unique case among
the large Dutch banks.
Fitch revised the Outlook on the Netherlands' 'AAA' rating from
Stable to
Negative on 5 February 2013, due to the macro-economic shocks
the country has
undergone. GDP contracted by 0.9% in 2012 in the Netherlands and
unemployment
has risen to a still moderate 5.8%. Fitch does not expect the
economy to return
to growth before 2014 and unemployment is likely to continue to
rise (Fitch
forecasts 6.7% for 2014). Fitch has not yet revised its main
macroeconomic
forecasts for the Netherlands following last week's announcement
of postponed
austerity measures by the Dutch government.
The report 'Major Dutch Banks' 2012 Results' is available at
www.fitchratings.com
