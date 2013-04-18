(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Major Dutch Banksâ€™ 2012 Results here LONDON/PARIS, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that the three major Dutch banks' operating profitability is likely to remain subdued in 2013, given the poor economic conditions that have prevailed in the Netherlands since H212. Earnings reported for 2012 were in line with the agency's expectations. The operating performance reported in 2012 by Rabobank Group (Rabobank, 'AA'/Negative/'aa'), ING Bank NV (ING Bank, 'A+'/Negative/'a') and ABN AMRO Bank NV (ABN AMRO, 'A+'/Negative/'bbb+') primarily reflects the low stage of the economic cycle in the Netherlands, which caused elevated loan impairment charges (LICs) at the three banks. The banks' impaired loans increased in 2012, due to strains in the domestic housing market but essentially because of stresses in the cyclical SME and commercial real estate (CRE) segments. However, the agency indicated in its special report, 'Major Dutch Banks' Exposure to Real-Estate Lending' (dated 11 April 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com) that the current deterioration in the residential and CRE loan books of the major Dutch banks are manageable, under Fitch's current assumptions. Impaired loans remained at 2%-3% of gross loans, which is relatively modest by international standards. Dutch banks are structurally reliant on wholesale funding due to the large proportion of households' savings placed outside the banking system as well as the banks' large mortgage books. The three banks have retained good access to the capital markets in recent years and pre-funded part of their 2013 funding needs in 2012. Already solid to strong capital ratios improved during 2012, despite internal capital generation being only modest. SNS REAAL was nationalised on 1 February 2013 because of its inability to weather the stresses hitting the very large and particularly weak CRE loan book in its banking subsidiary, SNS Bank ('BBB+'/RWE/'f'), the fourth-largest Dutch bank, although much smaller in size than the three major ones. The size and nature of SNS Bank's CRE exposure clearly positions it as a unique case among the large Dutch banks. Fitch revised the Outlook on the Netherlands' 'AAA' rating from Stable to Negative on 5 February 2013, due to the macro-economic shocks the country has undergone. GDP contracted by 0.9% in 2012 in the Netherlands and unemployment has risen to a still moderate 5.8%. Fitch does not expect the economy to return to growth before 2014 and unemployment is likely to continue to rise (Fitch forecasts 6.7% for 2014). Fitch has not yet revised its main macroeconomic forecasts for the Netherlands following last week's announcement of postponed austerity measures by the Dutch government. The report 'Major Dutch Banks' 2012 Results' is available at www.fitchratings.com Contacts: Philippe Lamaud Director +33 144 29 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 29 91 74 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.