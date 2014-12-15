(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the Malaysia's insurance and takaful sector to remain stable in 2015 as regulatory changes and market liberalisation set in. Ongoing premium expansion, sound capital buffers and stable underwriting margins will continue to support the credit profiles of most insurers and takaful operators. Growth prospects are likely to remain attractive, underpinned by low insurance penetration and steady economic growth. The demand for investment-linked products will continue to drive growth in the life sector as consumers' risk appetites increase amid low interest rates. Higher private consumption will also sustain the growth in the general insurance sector's personal line products. The growth potential in the takaful segment is likely to remain high despite new regulations, supported by a growing range of products and wider distribution coverage. The Malaysian regulator will continue to implement tighter capital requirements and more enhanced risk management practices in the insurance and takaful sectors. Fitch expects more M&A activities, especially in the takaful sector as operators with limited operating scale and weak financial flexibility struggle with the new risk-based capital (RBC) requirements. Concurrently, the new regulatory capital treatment is likely to spur some takaful operators to seek alternative funding sources to boost their capital needs. Following the increase in motor insurance tariffs earlier this year as part of a move towards full deregulation of the segment in 2016, Fitch expects motor insurers' adverse losses in compulsory motor insurance to gradually improve, although they are unlikely to break even. Underwriting gains under the existing fire tariff system and other non-motor classes will continue to cushion volatility from the compulsory motor class. The industry's RBC ratio remained strong at 250% in 1H14. Fitch believes the industry's solid capitalisation trend will persist and together with the regulatory reforms, this could heighten Malaysian insurers' competitiveness when integration with other south-east Asian economies sets in. The sector outlook could be revised to negative if insurers are severely affected by operating losses from extreme equity market volatility or market-wide solvency issues. It could also be revised if there is significant deterioration in underwriting losses from the compulsory motor class. The general insurance sector's outlook could be revised to positive if the operating margins of the motor class improve significantly along with stable underwriting gains from non-motor classes. The report, "2015 Outlook: Malaysia Insurance Sector", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in the press release. Contacts: Thomas Ng Analyst +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Malaysia Insurance Sector here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.