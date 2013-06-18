(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 18 (Fitch) The recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields
and speculation
surrounding possible changes in the Fed's bond buying program
have highlighted
the potential risks faced by U.S. banks in a rising rate
environment, according
to Fitch Ratings. A sustained increase in interest rates,
potentially signaling
an end to the prolonged low rate environment that has hampered
bank margins,
could have a meaningful impact on capital and bank earnings.
We remain primarily focused on the adverse impact that rising
rates could have
on bank capital under the current proposed Basel III framework
for U.S. banks.
Unrealized gains on securities held on U.S. bank balance sheets
have risen to
historically high levels, potentially setting the stage for a
reversal of gains
and an ensuing erosion of capital levels should rate increases
hit bond prices
hard. This is especially relevant given banks' increased
exposure to mortgage
bonds in investment portfolios on both an absolute and
proportional basis.
We recognize that the realized impact to capital will largely be
driven by how
the Fed may exit the quantitative easing program. If the Fed
were to exit its
bond buying strategy in a gradual and transparent fashion, the
impact on bond
prices could be less significant. However, to the extent that
this does not
occur, we see the potential for further declines in bond prices,
with losses
potentially larger on a percentage basis than those reported
during the credit
crisis.
The vast majority of Fitch-rated banks have disclosed that they
are
asset-sensitive, meaning net interest income (NII) rises along
with interest
rates, as assets reprice faster than liabilities. While we
believe that most
income simulation models are likely directionally sound, the
magnitude of NII
changes could be vastly different than modeled outcomes,
depending on how
depositors and borrowers actually behave as rates rise. This is
particularly
relevant given the unprecedented length of time during which
rates have remained
at historically low levels.
Even as the Fed raises short-term rates, margins could remain
depressed if
long-term rates do not follow suit. This would result in a
flattened yield
curve, potentially leading to an outcome similar to that
experienced during
2004-2006.
In addition, rising rates may put additional pressure on banks
with
longer-duration balance sheets to pursue mergers with
shorter-duration banks
that will be better positioned to maintain earnings in a rising
rate scenario.
We believe that asset quality could deteriorate as rates rise,
causing cap rates
to increase, leading to lower commercial real estate values.
Moreover, borrowers
that were unable to lock in long-term, fixed rate funding will
be burdened with
greater debt costs, potentially leading to higher default rates.
We note that U.S. banks have experienced prolonged periods of
low rates before,
such as in the early 1990s, when the U.S. economy was exiting
recession. The
Fed's unexpected 1994 rate hike caused bond values to drop,
hurting bank
earnings and capital in the process. However, we note that there
were no bank
failures resulting directly from the steep increases in interest
rates seen in
1994.
In general, Fitch expects most banks' margins to expand along
with rising rates.
This view is incorporated in our ratings and outlook for the
banking industry.
Fitch does not believe the impact of rising rates will create
solvency issues at
U.S. banks. However, negative rating actions could emerge if we
identify an
absence of risk management practices commensurate with balance
sheet strategies
that could result in adverse impacts to capital and earnings as
rates rise.
For more detail, see the special report titled "U.S. Banks:
Interest Rate Risk
-- What Happens When Rates Rise," published today at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
