(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 30 (Fitch) The negative effects of
Brazil's "Carne
Fraca" (Weak Meat) investigation into corrupt practices in the
country's protein
industry may carry over into some domestic banks and local
governments in 2017,
says Fitch Ratings. However, the risks should not be systemic
and spillover
effects are likely to be manageable. Fitch maintains that the
long-term risks
from the corruption investigation will be limited so long as
this process
remains contained to the existing plants already implicated.
It is still too early to assess the ultimate financial and
economic effects in
terms of corporate fines and regulatory sanctions and the
potential impact on
meat consumption and exports as the Carne Fraca investigation is
still ongoing.
However, federal government statements indicate that the scope
of the
investigation may not be significantly expanded. Initial import
bans on
Brazilian meat from key markets, including China, have also been
rescinded.
Fitch has not changed its base case scenario for banking sector
loan-loss
provisioning due to the recent meat scandal. However, our
worst-case estimates
of additional provisioning systemwide, considering the whole
agribusiness chain,
could reach BRL15bn (USD4.76 billion) in 2017 if the
investigation is
significantly expanded and has a material financial impact on
the protein
sector. Total loan-loss reserves have already been forecast to
rise in 2017
after increasing to an estimated BRL144bn at year-end 2016.
Public sector banks would likely be more exposed if the meat
sector were to
experience a wider risk scenario of losses. Fitch would expect
increased
provisioning to be more concentrated in these banks relative to
large private
banks. Nevertheless, given that public banks' Issuer Default
Ratings are driven
by the sovereign rating, we are not currently expecting rating
implications from
a worst-case risk scenario.
On a systemwide basis, a BRL15bn increase in provisioning should
be manageable.
Such a scenario would not likely materially affect the banks'
liquidity and
capitalization, which remains strong and has improved as a
result of
deleveraging in recent years. Such a scenario would present
another challenge to
the banking system's gradual recovery process, which continues
to face risks in
several areas stemming from a protracted recession in 2015-2016.
For Brazil's local governments, the effects of the Carne Fraca
investigation
should be similarly limited so long as it remains contained.
However, some
states could be relatively more affected, especially under a
worst-case scenario
of a prolonged investigation that significantly encompasses more
meat production
plants.
Parana is a case in point. Despite minimal direct tax revenues
from the protein
sector, other sectors such as packaging, feed, machinery, retail
and utilities
would see revenues affected should the investigation cause a
prolonged and more
systemic shutdown of the protein sector. Fitch estimates that
less than 5% of
Parana's tax revenues could potentially be affected in such a
case and would not
necessarily have rating implications on the state's
creditworthiness. There
would also be some tertiary effects on the economy from a
reduction in
employment, which would weigh on consumption and incomes.
Contact:
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504 2216
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Cerqueira Cesar
Sao Paulo
Paulo Fugulin
Director, International Public Finance
+55 11 4504 2206
Justin Patrie, CFA
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+1 646 582-4964
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Robert Rowan
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9159
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
