Fitch Ratings says in a new report that India's government will have to tap around INR450bn from its budget for the next financial year to cover petroleum subsidies for the current financial year. This is despite Fitch's assumption the government will continue to increase diesel prices by small amounts every month, which would help to narrow the subsidy gap.

The shortfall in the budget for petroleum subsidies in the current financial year follows the allocation of some of its budget to plug the subsidy gap in the previous year.

