(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has given the final ranking of the bond Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk PT
(Japfa, BB-/Stable) at 'BB-'. Bonds amounting to USD 225 million with a coupon of 6%
will be due in 2018, issued by Comfeed Finance BV and guaranteed by Japfa.
This ranking measures following the receipt of final documentation that is
outline according to information already received. rating
The final line with the expected rating given on the 17th
April 2013.
Japfa plans to use 55.6% of the bond proceeds to finance
back bank loans, and the balance to fund capital expenditures and for
general corporate purposes.
Factors Affecting Rating
Market Leadership: Rating reflects Japfa position as a supplier of feed
poultry and day-old-chick (DOC) Indonesia's second largest by share
market and an established track record. This gives the company
flexibility to impose price increases of raw materials and fluctuations in currency
foreign money to consumers, and maintain profit margins. Japfa also obtain
advantage of lower purchase cost than other companies,
because about 70% of the requirement is obtained from domestic corn.
High investment period: Japfa entering a period with high investment
where the company budgeted capital expenditure of around Rp 3.9 trillion to 2
years. Approximately 40% of this capital expenditure allocated for expansion
DOC nursery, which will also lead to an increase in feed production capacity.
DOC expects Japfa capacity and animal feed will increase each
34% and 19% at the end of 2014. Fitch views positively the expansion plan
companies to consider the demand for poultry products in Indonesia
continue to rise, and the importance of this expansion to maintain share Japfa
market.
Since most of the investment will be funded by debt, Fitch expects
the ratio of debt-as measured by net debt / EBITDA will increase to above
2.5 x within a period of 24 months (2012: 1.9x). Fitch views positively
the company's ability to reduce investment plans if necessary and
debt maturity profile where most diversified debt
new will mature in 2017. Along with the operation of the new investment
such, Fitch expects the company debt ratio will drop to 2.5 x;
and financial profile of the company can keep that in accordance with the ranking.
Risks industrial who inherent: rating constrained by volatility from price
commodity as the raw material the main, and sensitivity of effort against outbreak of
disease. Though Thus, flexibility in imposes a price increase
raw materials and step-step of the company in fixing of health security
along with nurseries location poultry which diversified is important factor
which can mitigate these risks.
sensitivity rating
Negative: future developments that individually and collectively can
lower level
-The increase in debt ratios above 2.5 x on an ongoing basis
EBITDA-margin drop below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on an ongoing basis
-Failure to fund the investment plan
Positive: Increased levels are not expected in the middle period
due to the inherent risk of the industry and corporate investment plans.