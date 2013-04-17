(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has given PT Japfa ComfeedIndonesia Tbk (Japfa) Long-term rating in foreign currency (Long-termIssuer Default Rating) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. In timeSimultaneously, Fitch has assigned a rating of senior unsecured debt(senior unsecured rating) at 'BB-' and plans USD-denominated bonds thatwill be due in 2018 at 'BB-(EXP)'. Previously, on April 15,, 2013, Fitch affirmed the long-term national rating Japfa at 'A + (idn)'with a stable outlook and bonds amounting to USD 1.5 trillion in 2012 duein 2017 at 'A + (idn)'.

The final ranking on the proposed USD bonds will be determined after receipt offinal documentation in accordance with the information that has been submittedpreviously.

Factors-factor who Affecting rating

Market Leadership: Rating reflects Japfa position as a supplier of feedpoultry and day-old-chick (DOC) Indonesia's second largest by sharemarket and an established track record. This gives the companyflexibility to impose price increases of raw materials and fluctuations in currencyforeign money to consumers, and maintain profit margins. Japfa also obtainadvantage of lower purchase cost than other companies,because about 70% of the requirement is obtained from domestic corn.

High investment period: Japfa entering a period with high investmentwhere the company budgeted capital expenditure of around Rp 3.9 trillion to 2years. Approximately 40% of this capital expenditure allocated for expansionDOC nursery, which also led to an increase in feed production capacity.DOC expects Japfa capacity and animal feed will increase each34% and 19% at the end of 2014. Fitch views positively the expansion plancompanies to consider the demand for poultry products in Indonesiacontinue to rise, and the importance of this expansion to maintain share Japfamarket.

Since most of the investment will be funded by debt, Fitch expectsthe ratio of debt-as measured by net debt / EBITDA will increase to above2.5x within the next 24 months (2012: 1.9x). Fitch views positivelythe company's ability to reduce investment plans if necessary anddebt maturity profile where most diversified debtnew will mature in 2017. Along with the operation of the new investmentsuch, Fitch expects the company debt would fall to 2.5x,and financial profile of the company can keep that in accordance with the ranking.

Inherent industry risks: Rating limited by the volatility of the pricecommodities as the main raw material, and the sensitivity of the business to the outbreakdisease. However, price increases flexibility in chargeraw materials and steps to improve health security companiesalong with a diversified poultry breeding location is an important factorthat can mitigate these risks.

sensitivity rating

Negative:

future developments that individually and collectively canlower level

-The increase in debt ratios above 2.5x on a sustainable EBITDA-margin drop below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on an ongoing basis

-Failure to fund the investment plan

Positive:

Increased levels are not expected in the middle perioddue to the inherent risk of the industry and corporate investment plans.