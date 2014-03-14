(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has set senior unsecured bond ratings which is a phase III bond
under the continuous bond program, PT Astra Federal International Finance (ASF;
AAA (idn) '/ Stable), as follows:
- National Long-Term rating to bonds with maturities of up to
three and four years at 'AAA (idn)', and
- Short-term national rating for bonds with maturities of up to 370
days at 'F1 + (idn)'
The maximum number of bond issuance was USD 1.95 billion and funds
obtained from these bonds will be used to support
the growth of the company's business.
AAA (idn)
National ranking in the category of 'AAA' denotes the highest rank
Fitch on national rating scale for Indonesia. this ranking
provided to an issuer or debt securities with the expectation of default risk
the lowest relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia.
F1 (idn)
National Rating 'F1' indicates the capacity to pay financial commitments
The most powerful in a timely manner relative to other issuers or debt securities
in Indonesia. National rating scale of Fitch, the ratings given
the lowest default risk relative to the rest of Indonesia.
If specific liquidity profile is strong, a "+" is added to the
ratings given.
Factors Stage Actuator
Bonds rated at the same level with Term National Rating
Long and Short Term ASF. This is because the bonds
reflects the company's obligation is direct, not a debt
and a senior subordinated unsecured obligations of the ASF and the equivalent
with all unsecured obligations and other senior debt.
ASF's ratings reflects Fitch's expectation for the support and commitment
Strong and sustained from the majority shareholder, PT Astra
International Tbk (AI). Fitch classification of the ASF is a child
AI core enterprise by considering the strategic role of the business ASF
assembly and distribution of four-wheeled vehicles AI business. ASF play a role
important to support AI car sales by providing financing services
for buyers.
sensitivity Level
Change Level Term and Long Term ASF will influence
stages of this obligation.
The decrease in the contribution from the ASF to the AI will have a negative impact on
ASF ranks. Decreased significant ownership and AI deteriorating performance or reduced can also
provide pressure support the ranks of the ASF, although Fitch saw the potential
is small in the medium term due to the important role of ASF in business
AI core four-wheeled vehicles. There is no ranking that has the potential rise
located at the top level.