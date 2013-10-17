(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has given top rankingUSD bond issuance plan Modernland Realty Tbk PT (Modernland) which willmaturing in 2016 at 'B (EXP)' with a Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. Fitch alsohas affirmed Rating Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'with a Stable Outlook.

Bonds will be issued by Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd and guaranteed by PT Modernland Realty Tbk and its subsidiaries. The final rating depends onreceipt of final documentation in accordance with the information receivedpreviously.

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to acquire 51% ownership Jakarta Garden City of Keppel Land (Keppel, not rated). with naturefairly long repayment, Fitch expects Modernland will berefinance these bonds as they become due in 2016.

Factors Supporting rating:

Recurring revenues are limited: limited recurring revenue (recurringincome) Modernland is the main thing that differentiates the company withOther companies that have a higher rating on an international scale.Recurring revenues derived from income and estate management services hotelnew operations. Nevertheless, the contribution of recurring revenuestill small, less than 10% of total EBITDA. Fitch believes revenuerecurrent small Modernland is a major factor that limitsranks, especially given the cyclical nature of the property sector.

Project execution risks: Location Jakarta Garden City is strategically meansinfrastructure is available, along with a still affordable pricecompared with properties in Kelapa Gading support growth prospectsModernland business. Currently the project is a joint venture with Keppel, whereboth parties have agreed to a plan to acquire 51% ownership Modernland Keppel on this project. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that Modernlandhas not shown a strong track record of sales without the support of Keppel.Similar risks also inherent in the long-term expansion Modernland in Bekasi,which is an important satellite city about 16 km from Jakarta, wheresuccess of this project depends on the proper execution of infrastructure projectstime and the ability of the company to establish a population.

Diversification Project: rating also reflects the land reserves Modernlandbroad, diversified by location and allocation is balancedbetween industrial and residential. Over the next 18 months, cash flow will be triggered by sales and marketing Jakarta Garden City Modern Cikande. for the periodthe longer, the company will also launch complex perindustriannyathe second in Bekasi.

Cash reserves of ASRI: Cash flows from land sales to PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B + / Stable) is an important risk mitigation against the risksproject execution through the availability of sufficient liquidity reserves. Modernlandwill receive £ 3.4 trillion within the next 30 months, toan area of 170 acres of land sold in Serpong Tangerang near Jakartaand adjacent to the current ASRI residential projects. The sales resultsmost will be allocated for the acquisition of land in Bekasi, which haspotential development, sales marketing, and better cash flow forcompany. Acquisition cost of the land area of 489 hectares in Bekasi on the range of USD 20per m2 is additional support and reduce the risk of project execution.

sensitivity rating

Declining levels: future developments that could, individuallyand collectively, triggering the decline include:

- Decrease in the ratio of presales / gross debt to below 30% (2013: Fitch estimates30%) on an ongoing basis

- The ratio of net debt / net inventory remain above 1x after 2015 (2013:Fitch estimated 1.4x), this may reflect the delay in project execution orlower marketing sales

Improved rankings do not expect to be able to show records Modernlandtrace in a timely execution of the project that encourages the growth of scalebusiness and diversification projects, or increasing recurring revenue.