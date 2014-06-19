(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has set level of debt letter U.S. dollar due 2019 to be issued
by PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (Pakuwon) at 'B + (EXP), the Recovery Rating' RR4 '.
At the same time, Fitch also publishes Level Term
Foreign Currency Long ISSUER Default Rating (IDR) and Senior Level Points
Unsecured Foreign Currency at 'B +'. Outlook is Stable for Level Term
Term Foreign Currency IDR.
The new bonds will be issued by Pakuwon Prima Pte Ltd and guaranteed
by Pakuwon and certain of its subsidiaries. Final rating is dependent on the
receipt of final documents in accordance with the information already received.
Debt securities rated at the same level as the Senior Traveller Without
Pakuwon collateral because it is a direct obligation, without conditions, without
warranty, and no subordinate of the company.
Factors Stage Actuator
Support From Property Investment Portfolio: Pakuwon is a property developer
diversified. Company's property portfolio consists of retail,
residential, commercial, and hotel. Rating reflects the company's
solid investment properties that contribute to 48% of the total
revenue in 2013. Additionally, 42% of the company's revenue derived from
mall and office operating leases that have a long-term lease profile.
The investment property generating solid recurring EBITDA amounted to EUR
778milyar (USD 67juta) and recurring ETBIDA / interest coverage of 3.8 x,
in conjunction with the company's strong liquidity will help manage
siklikalitas and volatility of the property development business.
Qualified Assets: Portfolio investments of companies spread across 4 projects
already operating at strategic locations in Jakarta and Surabaya. project
The main property consists of a multi-function development (apartments, offices, malls
and sometimes the hotel). Mall of Pakuwon addition to generating recurring revenue
stable is the center of the land company in Jakarta and Surabaya
will attract residents and office tenants and also the main place
serving the local community. The company has a strong track record in
managing the rental rate of the mall and is consistently achieving rental levels
above the industry average.
Margin Height: Fitch estimates that would generate a margin Pakuwon
EBITDA above 50% in the medium term, supported by inexpensive land costs
and the company's ability to generate value in the super block them. Pakuwon recorded EBITDA
margin of 53% in 2013 (2012: 55.6%), more
higher than the company's other properties are rated as PT Alam Sutera
Realty Tbk (B + / Stable) by 42% and PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (BB-/Stabil) with
27%. Fitch believes that the high margins will provide the company
flexibility in the adjustment of the price at the time the property market
decline.
Limited Scale and Diversification: rating Pakuwon limited by
limited scale and diversification projects. Fitch estimates that the
medium term, the company will generate most of its cash flow
of the superblock are already in operation. Based on the current level of development,
a land area of 394 hectares of the company will be sufficient for the development during
more than 10 years. Although the company will launch a new residential project
in West Surabaya in 2H14, Fitch believes that the cash flow of the project and
still less diversified company than the company
have a higher ranking.
sensitivity rating
Ranking of positive action is not anticipated within
medium because of the limited scale of the project, and the diversification of cash flows
company.
Negative: future developments that may, individually or
lowering the collective inter alia:
- Weakening recurring EBITDA of investment property (IP) / interest in
sustained below 2.5x
- Net debt / net inventory (net inventory = IP + Inventory + Property and Equipment
- Advances) rose above 50% on an ongoing basis
- Weakening business profile as evidenced by a significant increase of
vacancy rates or sustained weakening rental rates
- Evidence of weakening liquidity