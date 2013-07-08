(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 8

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term Tbk PT Tower Bersama infastructure at 'AA-(idn)'. Prospect is Stable.

Factors Fueling rating

Solid credit profile: The power of credit from credit TBI is its ability to generate stable cash flows, the composition of strong renters, and operating EBITDAR margins are high (Q113: 82%). Rating is also supported by high barriers to entry due to telecoms regulator Indonesia prohibits persons who are not Indonesian citizens to own shares majority in the tower company.

Equivalent rating by another Indonesian company: Compared with PT Professional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo, BB/AA- (idn) '/ Stable), quality tenant composition better compensate a weaker balance sheet. TBI acquire 73.4% of revenue in Q113 from telecom companies rated investment-grade compared with Protelindo in 35%, while funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage TBI in 2013 will weaker around 4.0x-4.5x from 3.0x-3.5x in Protelindo.

Strong profitability and capital expenditure: Operating EBITDAR of TBI will remained above 80% in the medium term due to the contract locked-in also includes a clause that increase operational and cost structure low. In addition, the need for additional capital expenditure costs are also organic lower because most capital expenditures intended to increase tenants are mostly small. The ratio is calculated from the total tenant tenant tower / tower number is 1.74x in Q113 which has the potential to increasing the opportunities for co-location in the industry.

Acquisition of moving the leverage: Because stable cash flow for operations and capex, credit metrics will only be affected by the activities of M & A. however also, the ability to add tenants could reduce leverage rapidly (12-18 months) after the acquisition takes place. Excluding acquisition activity, Fitch believes that funds from oeprations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will improve to 4.0-4.5x in 2013 and 3.0x-3.5x in 2014 (2012: 5.9x).

Counterparty risk that can be managed: TBI could face trouble payment of a weak telecommunications companies (26.6% of revenues in Q113). PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL, CC) and PT Smartfren (CC (idn)) which contributing to 7.7% of revenue in Q113 TBI can face liquidity problem due to the difficulty of developing market share and generate sufficient cash flow to meet obligations and capital expenditure commitments.

However, Fitch believes that telecommunications companies are usually assume the lease as a senior obligations due the sustainability of their business infrastructure relies on the tower.

There is no liquidity issue: TBI has strong liquidity due to access its good to domestic banks and foreign banks owned by. it is evidenced from the number of committed facilities that have not been taken for USD215 million (IDR2.1 trillion). In late March 2013, the amount of cash amounting to IDR539 billion (which includes restricted cash for short-term debt amounting to IDR292 billion) and the amount of committed facilities that have not taken sufficient to meet short-term liabilities amounted to IDR1.9 trillion.

sensitivity rating

Negative the rating action could occur if:

- Acquisition of the tower portfolio funded by debt or failure to pay rental of telecommunications companies that resulted in a worsening of weak FFO-adjusted net leverage above 4.0x on a sustainable basis.

- The fall in the level of earnings of telecom companies rated investment-grade below 50%.

Positive actions that the rating is not expected in the medium term because the company is unlikely to reduce its leverage level is significant because of its investment to maintain its growth.