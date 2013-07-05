(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has raised Long-term Issuer Default ratings Rating (IDR) of company developersproperty based in Indonesia, PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk (Jababeka), to 'B +' from 'B'. Prospects are stable.

At the same time, the letters senior debt term of 5 yearssize of USD175 million has been raised to 'B +' from 'B' and RecoveryRating at 'RR4'. Fitch also gave the senior level is not guaranteed in'B +'.

The increase in ratings following the commencement of operation of the 130MW power plantgas-fired (PP1) owned by Jababeka in January 2013. saleenergy is based on a long-term agreement with the off-take PT State Electricity Company (PLN, BBB-/Stabil), which will add stabilitythe cash flow from Jababeka. With the operation of PP1, Fitch believesJababeka recurring EBITDA that will be sufficient to meet the interest payments onin 2013 and thereafter.

Initiator Level Factors

The increase in recurring income: Fitch considers that the income from JababekaPP1 obtained from the operation of recurring income and other resources,infrastructure management, and inland port facility will contribute to a 25%of EBITDA in 2013 into the future, up from 7% in 2012.

Fitch considers EBITDA from recurring sources that will be enough to meet payment interest in 2013 and beyond. Recurring EBITDA interest coveragebe as large as 0.27x in 2012.

PP1 revenue visibility: Sales of PPI based energy to 20year power purchase agreement (PPA) with PLN, which is owned by the state. PPAhas a 100% off-take and pass-through mechanism fuel costs. activityoperation of power plan so far has been going well with the energygenerated above the minimum contract volume.

Risk of property development: industrial property development will remainbe the main source of cash flow. Although the sector is likely to change followingcycle, the risk was reduced by favorable industry dynamicsespecially in the Bekasi area where the main industrial area is located Jababeka. pricethe average land in Bekasi has doubled since 2010 and Fitchbelieves that prices will remain strong as demand continues to outstripsales in the area.

Quality land bank: City Jababeka owned companies including oneThe most expensive among the other industrial estates in Indonesia due to its locationare classified as strategic and availability of supporting infrastructure facilitiessuch as inland ports and power plants. In late March 2013, Jababeka hasabout 1000 acres of land in this area that will be sufficient for the development of 10year ahead, based on company estimates. Jababeka also has about1,500 acre resort for tourists in Banten.

Scale and capital expenditure: Jababeka rating remains constrained by scaleoperations are limited to company property. This is because the potentialinvestment in infrastructure will be relatively large when compared with the currentcorporate cash. Fitch believes that it will generate free cash Jababekaflow (FCF) negative in 2014 due to the company will invest in powerits second plant. Ratings also take into account the investment potentialgreater infrastructure after 2015 with the start ofdevelopment of a new industrial area in central Java.

Sufficient liquidity: Fitch believes that the debt and interest payments of Jabebka until 2017 will largely be met by operating cash flowand corporate cash. Of IDR2 trillion overall debt at the end of March 2013,approximately 65% will be due in 2017. Even so, the company will remainrequire additional funds to expand its power plant.Liquidity of a company belonging to weaker property companies witha higher rating because the company does not keep more cash issignificantly as a liquidity buffer.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative the rating action could occur if:

- The decline of recurring EBITDA interest coverage below 1x insustainable. This could be due to large investments funded bydebt with a long payback period.

- Failure to obtain long-term financing for capital expenditureswould lead to a weakening liquidity.

Fitch does not expect the rating is positive action will take place inmedium term due to the small scale and limited business diversificationcompared to peers with higher ratings and shopping activitiescapital intensive.