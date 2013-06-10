(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has raised its National Long-Term rating of PT Panin Securities Tbk (Panin Securities) to 'A + (idn)' from 'A (idn)' with a stable outlook.

Rating considerations

The rating upgrade reflects the financial performance standalone Panin Securities including a strong and resilient profitability, solid capitalization, and low debt levels.

Stable outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Panin Securities expected to maintain a stable risk profile within short-medium, supported by stable domestic economy, the ratio of corporate debt controlled and low interest rates.

Factors Fueling Ranking - National Rating

Pressure rise in the rankings is limited due to the nature of the business fluctuates. Downgrade pressure can arise from large losses are not unexpected due to the aggressive risk-taking effect traded or operational risk.

Pre-tax margin in the 68% range in the last four years, and the ratio equity to assets has increased to 56% in 2012 from 42% in the year in 2009 - despite the high volatility of the market index. debt ratio equity ratio continued to improve to 0.2 X in 2012 from 0.5x at year 2009, where the company has repaid the outstanding bonds in 2012.

Fitch expects profitability Panin Securities maintained properly considering the profitabiitas largely funded by equity, ie amounted to 56.3% of total assets, with a low debt to equity ratio (2012: 0.2 x 2011: 0.3 x), which is due to higher retained earnings. income The net revenue was driven by investment and revenue management broker for 65.3% of total revenues at the end of 2012 (2011: 56.1%).