May 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term PT Mayapada International Bank at 'A-(idn)'. Stable Outlook.

National ratings affirmation reflects the long-term financial profilestandalone, without elaborating with adequate capitalization and profitability, qualityimproved asset and size of the franchise are relatively small compared to Other major banks in Indonesia.

The ratings also take into account the capital position andadequate bank profitability, and concentrated loan portfoliosmall size of the banks in the Indonesian banking system (0.4% of system assets)Core capital ratio (Tier-1 CAR) based on Fitch calculations and regulators downamounted respectively to 12.8% and 10.5% at the end of March 2013 (2012: 13%,10.7% and 2011: 16.1% and 14%) caused mainly by growthhigh borrowing amounting to 39% in 2012. The ratio of income before provisionto total assets improved to 2% in the first quarter of 2013 and 1.4% in year2012 (2011: 1.1%) due to lower operating costs. it iscombined with the recovery of allowance for impairment losses loansis a one-off caused the ratio of net income over total assetshigher by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2013 (2012: 1.7%, 2011: 1.5%).

Fitch expects improved profitability, without elaborating further limitedwith increasing competition in the medium and long term.

Fitch expects the ratio of total bank capital can be increased to approximately 16% inthe end of 2013 through a rights issue of 300 billion rupiah and publishingsubordinated bonds amounting to 700 billion dollars in the month of June 2013. Fitchbelieves that the bank will require additional capital to support continuousbusiness growth in the medium term or face the real riskerosion of capital.

Fitch notes that Mayapada has managed to improve its asset quality withNPL ratio declined to 1.7% of total loans inend-March 2013 (2012: 3%), after a few loan paymentsproblematic from the corporate segment.

Ratio of loans to total third party funds remained stable at 83% as large asend-March 2012 (2012: 81%) despite fixed loan growth. Portions expensive funds -Term deposits are around 81% of total third party funds comparedwith its larger competitors with big rata2 54%. However, the fundssufficiently diversified bank with a third portion 20 largest depositors is 10%of total third party funds at the end of March 2013. Liquidity remains goodwith liquid assets (cash, government bonds and deposits with Bank Indonesia)remains stable at around 20% of total assets at the end of March 2013. At thewhether the bank has no obligation loan.

Factors Fueling National Ranking-Rating

Buffer the pressure drop caused by loan growthhigh (higher than industry rata2 25% in 2012), which cancause a decrease quality of loans and / or attenuation of core capital.Increase the prospects for limited, given the franchise Mayapadasmall, concentrated loan exposures and potential negative consequencesof fast loan growth and asset quality of bank capitalization.