April 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term national ratings of Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk PT
(Japfa) at 'A + (idn)'with a stable outlook and ratings in 2012 bonds, which will
mature in in 2017 amounted to Rp 1.5 trillion at 'A + (idn)'.
Factors Affecting Rating
Market Leadership: Rating reflects Japfa position as a supplier of feed
poultry and day-old-chick (DOC) Indonesia's second largest by share
market and an established track record. This gives the company
flexibility to impose increases in raw material prices and currency fluctuations
foreign money to consumers, and maintain a profit margin. Japfa also obtained
advantage of a lower purchase cost than other companies,
because about 70% of the corn obtained from local sources.
High investment period: Japfa entering a period with high investment
which the company allocates capital expenditure of Rp 3.9 trillion to 2
years. Approximately 40% of this capital expenditure allocated for expansion
DOC nursery, which also led to increased food production capacity.
Japfa DOC expects capacity to rise and feed each
34% and 19% at the end of 2014. Fitch's positive view of expansion plans
companies to consider the demand for poultry products in Indonesia
continue to rise, and the importance of this expansion to maintain its Japfa
market.
Since most of the investment will be financed by debt, Fitch expects
the ratio of debt-as measured by net debt / EBITDA will increase to above
2.5x within the next 24 months (2012: 1.9x). Fitch's positive view
the company's ability to reduce investment plans if needed and
debt maturity profile where most diversified debt
new will mature in 2017. Along with the operation of new investment
such, Fitch expects the company debt ratio would fall to 2.5x,
and the company can maintain a financial profile in accordance with the ranking.
Inherent industry risks: Ranked limited by the volatility of the price
commodities as the main raw material, and the sensitivity of the effort to spread
disease. Nevertheless, the flexibility in charging the price increase
raw materials and measures to improve health security companies
its diversified poultry breeding location is an important factor
that can mitigate these risks.
sensitivity Rating
Negative: future developments that individually and collectively can
lower ratings
-The increase in debt ratios above 2.5x on a sustainable
EBITDA-margin drop below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on an ongoing basis
-Failure to fund investment plan
Positive: Increased levels are not expected in the middle period
due to the inherent industry risk and plan investments.