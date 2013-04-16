(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 16

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term national ratings of Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk PT (Japfa) at 'A + (idn)'with a stable outlook and ratings in 2012 bonds, which will mature in in 2017 amounted to Rp 1.5 trillion at 'A + (idn)'.

Factors Affecting Rating

Market Leadership: Rating reflects Japfa position as a supplier of feed poultry and day-old-chick (DOC) Indonesia's second largest by share market and an established track record. This gives the company flexibility to impose increases in raw material prices and currency fluctuations foreign money to consumers, and maintain a profit margin. Japfa also obtained advantage of a lower purchase cost than other companies, because about 70% of the corn obtained from local sources.

High investment period: Japfa entering a period with high investment which the company allocates capital expenditure of Rp 3.9 trillion to 2 years. Approximately 40% of this capital expenditure allocated for expansion DOC nursery, which also led to increased food production capacity.

Japfa DOC expects capacity to rise and feed each 34% and 19% at the end of 2014. Fitch's positive view of expansion plans companies to consider the demand for poultry products in Indonesia continue to rise, and the importance of this expansion to maintain its Japfa market.

Since most of the investment will be financed by debt, Fitch expects the ratio of debt-as measured by net debt / EBITDA will increase to above 2.5x within the next 24 months (2012: 1.9x). Fitch's positive view the company's ability to reduce investment plans if needed and debt maturity profile where most diversified debt new will mature in 2017. Along with the operation of new investment such, Fitch expects the company debt ratio would fall to 2.5x, and the company can maintain a financial profile in accordance with the ranking.

Inherent industry risks: Ranked limited by the volatility of the price commodities as the main raw material, and the sensitivity of the effort to spread disease. Nevertheless, the flexibility in charging the price increase raw materials and measures to improve health security companies its diversified poultry breeding location is an important factor that can mitigate these risks.

sensitivity Rating

Negative: future developments that individually and collectively can lower ratings

-The increase in debt ratios above 2.5x on a sustainable EBITDA-margin drop below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on an ongoing basis

-Failure to fund investment plan

Positive: Increased levels are not expected in the middle period due to the inherent industry risk and plan investments.