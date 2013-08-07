(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rating Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and also Senior Unsecured Rating Foreign Currency from PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) at 'BBB-'. Prospects are stable.

Initiator Level Factors

Restricted Sovereign: Rating IDRs of Telkom IDRs is limited by the rank of Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Stabil), because the majority ownership (53.9% at the endJune 2013). Government through control of the board of directors has the effectsignificant to the company. Telkom continues to be a strategically importantthe country as a pioneer in the fixed-line and wireless operators anddominant broadband.

High Rankings space: Compared with the rank operatorequivalent in Asia Pacific, ranks Telkom has spacesignificant due to low funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted netleverage (at the end of June 2013: 0.5x), earning a solid free cash flow (FCF)at least IDR5 trillion (USD500 million) and operating EBITDAR margins are highabove 50% as compared with other operators in the Asia-Pacific. Fitch believesthat the possibility of Telkom to do M & A massively funded bylimited in the short-term debt that will affect their credit profile.

Capital expenditures and dividends manageable: Fitch believes that the credit profile ofTelkom will remain solid despite rising capital expenditures and Fitch's expectation willdecline in EBITDA margins on a regular basis. Operating EBITDAR margin of Telkomwill drop around 100-150bps per year, because of the competition andhigher contribution from data segments that have a profit margin smaller. FFO from Telkom will be sufficient to fund capital expenditures aroundIDR15 trillion-17 in line with its capital expenditure guidance of 20-25% ofincome and dividend payment of iDR10-12 trillion (at least 65% ofnet income) for 2013/14.

Monetization of assets: Plan of Telkom to perform the asset monetizationtower through equity dilution or sale to a strategic partner willfurther strengthen its balance sheet. 100% owned subsidiary of Telkom - Mitratelis in the process of consolidating the majority of its tower assets that areunder Telkom and GSM subsidiary of Telkom - PT Telekomunikasi Cellular(BBB / Stable). Telkom will make decisions regarding the monetization strategy towerat the end of September 2013.

Consolidation imminent: Fitch believes that the telecommunications industry inIndonesia will consolidate in the next 12-24 months. possible mergerthe third largest operator, PT XL Axiata (BBB / Stable) and PT Axis Telecom and consolidation among CDMA operators will reduce the excess capacity ofindustry and the number of operators to be four or five of the current seven.

Especially smaller operators who operate using CDMA technologydifficult to grow profitably and have the flexibilitylimited finances to fund capital expenditure.

sensitivity rating

Positive: future developments that individually and collectively canraise levels: - The increase in the sovereign IDR Indonesia - Weakening of the relationship between government and Telkom

Negative: future developments that individually and collectively canlower-level decline in the sovereign IDR Indonesia - Increase sustain the significant shareholder and / or large akusisifunded by debt