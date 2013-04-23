(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgradedLong-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL) from 'CCC' to 'CC'. Fitch has also loweredbond rating of USD380 million that will mature in May 2015 whichfully guaranteed by BTEL from 'CCC' to 'CC'. Recovery Rating of lettersThe debt is 'RR4'. Stable Outlook has been abolished.

Things that Affect Rating

Failure to pay is a possibility: Fitch believes that the likelihood BTELmost likely restructure USD380 million senior unsecured debt (seniorunsecured bond) due to lack of liquidity and the low likelihood ofoperational improvements. BTEL has failed to fund the interest reserve accountdocumentation mentioned in the letter of debt - which requires BTELalways keep at least one payment coupon and at least two paymentscoupons (approximately USD43.7 million) in the account no later than 30 days before the daycoupon payment (May 7, 2013). The amount available in the account only for$ 8 million at the end of December 2012. It is included in the 'event of default'in terms of the debentures.

Although there is still a possibility that the company could pay a coupon ofUSD21.9 million which matures on May 7, 2013, failure to pay the possibilitieswill lead to the revelation of the BTEL ratings to 'C'. Fitchargued that the owners of the notes have the option USD380 millionlimited and probably will not accelerate payments on the current debt.The debt is currently trading at a price far below the 50 cents per1 dollar and the possibility that the company will find it difficult to payback bonds that will mature in May 2015.

Limited liquidity: Total cash and EBITDA generated in 2013 BTELwill most likely not be sufficient to meet its obligations. Fitchestimates that the cash deficit will be around USD50-60 million andmaximum of USD 30 million of the deficit can be financed by debt. interms of the USD, BTEL can only get an additional $ 30 million debtnew because the company continues to violate incurrence covenants. debtconsolidation / EBITDA over the past 12 months were in 5.2x at the end ofDecember 2012, compared with the incurrence covenant at 4.75x.

Allows improvements Less: Fitch believes that EBITDA is generatedof the data will not be fully offset a decline in voice and SMS in segment 2years. BTEL is likely to lose its ability to competewith GSM operators greater flexibility due to the limitedfloating the network infrastructure. Guide capital spending in 2013 amounted to$ 25 million or 10% -11% of revenues relatively much smaller ifcompared with the top three GSM operators will investat least 25% -30% of their income to develop its data business.During the 2010-12 period, EBITDA of BTEL down about 28% to USD102 millionin 2012 (2010: USD141 million) due to the decline of subscribers by 10.7% to11.6 million (2010: 13 million) and higher operational costs and competition.

CDMA Consolidation: In the midst of difficult conditions, such as CDMA operatorsBTEL and Smartfren Telecom Tbk PT (Smartfren, CC (idn)) is likely toparticipate in activities because they face tighter consolidationlack of liquidity and profitability. CDMA operators have difficultybecause of the limited variation of CDMA handsets and the narrowing of differences in ratesbetween CDMA and GSM operators. CDMA units owned by PT TelekomunikasiIndonesia Tbk (Telkom, BBB-/Stable) which previously had been discussing plansunsuccessful merger with BTEL in 2010, can acquire onesmaller CDMA operators to strengthen its customer base.

Sensitivity rating

BTEL have action the rating positives are limited due to constraints onliquidity. But, action the rating positive could have been occurs whenever an:- Improvements which Significant from the performance of its business who resulted in repairson position liquidity, although Fitch argues that this regard has apossibility small for happen

- M & A transactions with a larger operator or investor strongerwhich will improve the company's financial and operating performance

Negative the rating action could occur if:

- Announcement of debt restructuring in the opinion of Fitch included indistressed debt, according to the criteria that will lead to the revelation of

BTEL ratings to 'C'.

- No coupon payment of USD380 million of senior unsecured debt.