May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk (BTEL) to 'Restricted Default' (RD) of
'C'. USD380 million bonds maturing in May 2015 that guaranteed
entirely by BTEL also been affirmed at 'C' while the Recovery Rating of
debt has been downgraded to 'RR5' from 'RR4'.
Factors Fueling Rating
Restricted Default: The downgrade to 'RD' resulting from not
improvement of defaulted coupon payment in November 2013 and the
not a continuation of the payment coupon or public announcements regarding
the development of debt restructuring talks with creditors.
DDE is Inevitable: Fitch believes that distressed debt exchange
(DDE) is difficult to avoid, which would cause huge losses to shareholders
hutangsejumlah letter USD380 million. The debentures are now trading
at 11 cents on the dollar, indicates a high probability of loss
economical price.
Rating lowered Recovery: Recovery rating 'RR5' reflects the decline
enterprise value of the company's business since 2014 EBITDA possibility
will go down to around IDR600 billion - IDR700 billion (2013: IDR911 billion). BTEL
will be difficult to add customers and increase average revenue
per customer (ARPU) in 2014. In 1Q2014, the ARPU of BTEL fell by 19% yoy
be IDR13, 000/bulan because the company tried to raise its customer base
to 12 million (1Q2013: 11.6 million). Fitch believes that it will BTEL
generate funds flow from operations were minimal in 2014 due to EBITDA will
less than interest payments and taxes.
Significant Liquidity Pressure: At the end of March 2014, the liquidity of BTEL
very strict with EBITDA amounting to IDR160 billion per quarter and the amount of cash
amounting to IDR30 billion which is very low when compared with term debt
short maturity of IDR1.3 trillion and short-term liabilities
by IDR3.9 trillion. BTEL has a low ability to finance
back bank loans and bonds.
M & A Small Possibility: Fitch believes that a stronger operator or
investors are unlikely to be acquired BTEL as Code Division
Multiple Access (CDMA) lost its appeal on an ongoing basis to
customers. CDMA operators such as Telecom Tbk PT Smartfren (CC (idn)) continue
difficult to gain market share and faced liquidity problems. three
most major operators in Indonesia, which uses GSM technology has assets
sufficient spectrum. The market leader PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
(BBB-/Stabil) and the second largest operator PT Indosat (BBB / Stable) also plan
CDMA segment to stop them and reallocate the spectrum for
use GSM.
sensitivity Level
Positive: future developments that may, individually or
raise the collective level, among others:
- Solution of BTEL DDE followed by repeated fractionation based
The new capital structure
- Additional capital or M & A transactions with large operators or
stronger investor, even though it is less likely to occur in
short time
Negative: future developments that may, individually or
lowering the collective inter alia:
- If BTEL filed bankruptcy, administration, receivership, liquidation or
Other sales procedure or stop its