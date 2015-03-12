(Adds detail on rating action, other rating downgrades, Detroit
bankruptcy)
March 12 Fitch Ratings on Thursday pushed the
credit ratings for Wayne County, Michigan deeper into junk,
citing a wider structural deficit and the likelihood of
intervention by the state.
The ratings on $186.3 million of general obligation bonds
and $255 million of county building authority debt were cut to B
from BB-minus. The lower ratings were put on negative watch,
signaling they could fall further.
"The downgrade stems from updated county projections showing
the structural deficit to be wider and liquidity narrower than
previously thought," Fitch said, adding that Michigan was likely
to step in and try to reverse the fiscal slide. (bit.ly/1wAy09v)
The state famously intervened in Detroit, Wayne County's
biggest city, which ended up filing the biggest-ever municipal
bankruptcy in 2013 and exiting federal court with a debt
restructuring plan in December.
Fitch said Wayne County is expected to explore options
available under Michigan law, such as an appointed emergency
manager or a consent agreement, before bankruptcy would be
considered.
Last month, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the county
three notches to Ba3, while Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
cut the rating one notch to BB-plus.
