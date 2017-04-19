(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)
reported mixed
results for the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17), according to Fitch
Ratings. GS's
net income was down 4% from the sequential quarter due to lower
net revenue in
the company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (FICC)
businesses.
However, net income rose by 99% from the year ago quarter, due
to broad based
improvements across most of the firm's businesses and a
favorable tax impact
from a new accounting treatment related to the settlement of
employee
share-based awards.
Excluding the tax benefit, which reduced the tax provision by
$475 million, net
income would have been $1.78 billion for a 24.2% decrease
relative to the
sequential quarter but a 56.8% increase relative to the year-ago
quarter.
GS's annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 11.4% in
1Q17, which is
unchanged from the sequential quarter but up from 6.4% in the
year-ago quarter.
Excluding the tax benefit GS's ROAE would have been 8.9% this
quarter.
GS's ROAE this quarter is lower than its historical results, as
the
comparatively weaker FICC results were only partially offset by
strong debt and
equity underwriting net revenue. The firm's underwriting results
benefited from
an increase in industry-wide leveraged finance activity.
Total investment banking net revenue increased 15% from the
sequential quarter
and 16% from the year-ago quarter. Relative to the year-ago
quarter, strength in
equity and debt underwriting offset a small decline in advisory
net revenue. GS
indicated that its investment banking backlog has decreased
since the end of the
year.
The company's Institutional Client Services (ICS) businesses had
weaker
performance. Total net revenue in ICS was down 7% relative to
the sequential
quarter on lower FICC results due largely to weaker results in
currencies and
commodities trading. Credit trading also declined despite
healthy issuance and
tighter credit spreads. Interest rate trading was relatively
flat, and mortgage
trading improved significantly given tighter spreads. Total net
revenue in ICS
was down only 2% from the year-ago quarter as a 1% increase in
FICC net revenues
offset a 6% decline in equities trading net revenue.
GS's Investing and Lending (I&L) segment performed well this
quarter with equity
securities generating $798 million of net revenues, while net
revenues from debt
securities and loans were $666 million, including approximately
$350 million
related to net interest income (NII). Fitch expects NII for GS
to continue to
grow as a percentage of the I&L segment's net revenue over time
as the company
continues to add more loans to its balance sheet. GS applied for
and received a
five-year extension on the Volcker Rule for substantially all of
its remaining
covered funds so that they could continue an orderly liquidation
of those
portfolios on behalf of clients. As of 1Q17 covered funds
totalled approximately
$6 billion.
Net revenue in GS's Investment Management (IM) business was down
7% sequentially
but up 12% relative to the year-ago period. Incentive fees drove
the change in
net revenue and were down $103 million from the sequential
quarter but up $75
million year-over-year. As of 1Q17, GS's assets under
supervision (AUS) were
$1.37 trillion down only $6 billion from the prior quarter as
market
appreciation and $5 billion of long-term net inflows nearly
offset a seasonal
$35 billion of net outflows from liquidity products.
Operating expenses increased 15% from both the sequential and
year-ago quarters
primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expense as
well as slightly
higher litigation costs. Despite the higher compensation
expenses the ratio of
accrued compensation to net revenues was 41% at 1Q17, down
modestly from 42% in
the year-ago period. The relative stability of this ratio
indicates some
operating leverage in GS's business model as the compensation
ratio has remained
stable while net revenue has been more variable.
Market risk as measured by daily average Value-at-Risk (VaR) was
$64 million in
1Q17, up from $61 million in the sequential quarter but down
from $72 million in
the year-ago quarter. Fitch continues to believe that this VaR
measurement is at
cyclically low levels.
Capital ratios and liquidity metrics remain consistent with the
rating category
(Viability Rating of 'a') given Fitch's's assessment of the
inherent variability
of many of GS's businesses.
The company's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio
under the advanced approach was 12.9% at 1Q17, down from 13.1%
in YE16. GS's
fully phased-in enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was
6.4% at 1Q17
unchanged from YE16.
During the quarter, the firm repurchased $1.5 billion worth of
common stock, and
on April 17, 2017 the Board of Directors increase the firm's
quarterly dividend
to $0.75 per share from $0.65 per share.
Additionally, GS's Global Core Liquid Assets were $222 billion,
or 24.8% of
total assets, at 1Q17 relative to $226 billion, or 26.3% of
total assets, at
4Q16.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0121
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
