(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) Recovery rates were mixed for creditors of defaulting U.S. retail companies, with issue recovery percentages depending on the relative rank of debt, company value and the company's overall capital structure mix, according to a Fitch Ratings report. The report is based on a Fitch review of creditor recovery, valuation and other bankruptcy case details for 20 retailers with collective petition date debt of $7.4 billion. Fitch's analysis found that first-lien debt had strong recoveries across the board, with all 20 retailers having at least one first-lien claim paid in full. Conversely, the median unsecured claim recovery rate for the 19 retailers with unsecured debt was less than 10% of the claim amount. The tendency of distressed retailers to maximize secured borrowings, subordination to significant administrative claims, and dilution of recoveries from pension, general unsecured trade and operating lease rejection claims placed downward pressure on unsecured debt recoveries. Eleven of the 20 retailers liquidated their assets in bankruptcy, and nine emerged as operating going concerns. Supermarkets reorganized as going concerns more frequently than general retailers. Lack of capital was a primary reason for companies liquidating rather than reorganizing. Fitch summarizes payment terms of going out of business inventory liquidation agreements for store closing sales conducted by liquidation agents. Liquidations are much more common in the retail sector than in other corporate sectors. By comparison, Fitch's bankruptcy case study database of 86 total U.S. corporate bankruptcy case outcomes includes 14 liquidations (17%), 11 of which were retailers. As part of its retail sector bankruptcy analysis, Fitch also identified six U.S. retailers with Issuer Default Ratings of 'B-' or below and/or bond spreads indicative of distress that are at significant risk of default. The full report 'U.S. Retail Case Studies in Bankruptcy Enterprise Values and Creditor Recoveries' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Sharon Bonelli (U.S. Leveraged Finance) Managing Director +1-212-908-0581 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall New York, NY 10001 Isabel Hu, CFA (U.S. Retail) Associate Director +1-212-908-0672 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Retail Case Studies in Bankruptcy Enterprise Values and Creditor Recoveries here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.