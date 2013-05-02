(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 02 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market fund (MMF)
allocations to
Canadian banks have continued to grow in early 2013,
highlighting the banks'
interest in broadening sources of low-cost wholesale funding,
according to
Fitch.
The largest Canadian institutions are seeking to maintain
diverse sources of
funding at a time when diminished growth opportunities in Canada
have already
led those banks to expand their retail deposit and capital
markets businesses in
the U.S., Fitch believes. For MMF investors, increased exposure
to Canadian
banks represents an opportunity to diversify away from Eurozone
bank exposure,
which declined significantly in March, in part due to the Cyprus
crisis and
political turmoil in Italy.
Among the banks relying more heavily on MMF funding, Royal Bank
of Canada (RBC)
has increased lending in the U.S. as it expanded its U.S.
capital markets
business. Other banks, including TD Bank and Bank of Montreal,
have focused on
the development of their U.S. retail bank networks in recent
years, expanding
U.S. lending in the process.
The most recent data from the Bank for International Settlements
(BIS) on
external assets and liabilities of Canadian banks show
significant growth in
U.S. financial claims over the last two years. Between year-end
2010 and
year-end 2012, total claims (including both inter-bank and
non-financial
exposure) increased by approximately 30% as Canadian
institutions grew their
U.S. footprint.
Four of Canada's six largest banks - Bank of Nova Scotia, RBC,
Bank of Montreal
and TD - were on the list of the top 15 sources of bank exposure
during March
among prime MMFs in our sample. Canadian banks remained the
largest source of
national exposure in the March sample, at 13.4% of total MMF
assets.
On a dollar basis, exposure to Canadian banks increased by 9% in
the month of
March. The total was 40% higher than May 2011, when
intensification of the
Eurozone crisis began pushing MMF flows away from Eurozone banks
to other
institutions, primarily in Canada, Australia and Japan.
A detailed review of March MMF flows and shifts in exposure to
banks around the
world can be found in the special report "U.S. Money Fund
Exposure and European
Banks: Decline Amid Eurozone Concerns," dated April 30, 2013, at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE
AVAILABLE ON THE
AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
