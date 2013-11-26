(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects total U.S.
retail sales
growth in the 4% range in 2014, a modest increase over expected
2013 figures
that reflects slight improvement in both the employment rate and
real wages.
Overall, Fitch is maintaining a stable credit outlook for U.S.
retailers in
2014. However, the modest negative tilt to rating activity will
continue, given
ongoing top-line pressure on some large industry participants.
Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong for most U.S. retailers
with solid
levels of cash and unused bank lines, most of which do not
expire until 2016 or
further. Debt maturities for 2014-2015 remain manageable for
investment grade
retailers. In the high yield segment, most retail issuers took
advantage of
favorable credit conditions in 2013 to extend maturities well
beyond 2015.
There is some potential for LBO or acquisition activity, and
debt-financed
dividend payments or share buybacks, but Fitch expects the pace
to moderate
significantly given the strong level of activity in 2013.
Fitch's 2014 sales growth projections assume 2%-3% in same store
sales. Store
growth is expected to be modest given the overstored profile of
the retail
industry. Consumer electronic and office furniture store
closings will offset
some moderate square footage growth in the discount space and
ongoing rapid
growth in the dollar store segment.
The ability to maintain market share remains a key challenge for
many
traditional retailers, in view of the strong growth in online
sales on top of
the continued encroachment by discount formats. Traditional
retailers that are
willing and capable of investing in a multichannel strategy will
continue to
drive market share gains at the expense of retailers that
struggle to maintain
relevance in a mature but dynamic sector.
Fitch expects 2013 holiday sales to grow in the 3%-4% range, in
line with The
National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts that November and
December sales will
increase 3.9% year over year to $602 billion.
The full '2014 Outlook: U.S. Retailing' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
The report provides analysis for each retail company in Fitch's
portfolio.
Contact:
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Isabel Hu, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0672
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S.
Retailing (Fight
for Share-of-Wallet Continues)
here
