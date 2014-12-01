(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/CHICAGO/LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
in a new report
that global demand for new vehicles should increase modestly in
2015 and support
global automotive manufacturers' credit profiles, despite
challenging conditions
in some markets. Fitch maintains a stable outlook for the
automotive sector
overall, with a positive outlook in Europe and a stable outlook
in the US and
Japan.
Among key developed markets, we expect sales to rebound by about
4.5%-5.0% in
Europe in 2014, after six years of decline, and increase further
in 2015.
However, we also believe that the recovery is fragile and that
sales growth will
remain uneven in the region. In the US, we expect light vehicle
sales to
increase further in the US in 2015, for the sixth consecutive
year, by about 3%
to 16.8 million units. Nonetheless, as sales approach the
pre-recession peak,
manufacturers will need to adjust from what has been a growth
environment to a
more steady-state situation.
We also expect demand for new vehicles in emerging markets to
remain volatile
and fragile in 2015. In particular, we expect sales in Brazil to
remain muted
and recovery in Russia to be weak at best, and supported by
incentives. However,
we project further sales growth in China, around 6%, albeit at a
slower pace
than in the past few years.
From a financial perspective, restructuring and cost-saving
measures implemented
by several manufacturers in the past couple of years are paying
off and
bolstering overall profitability. We do not expect any
manufacturer to post
operating losses in 2015 and project that only two groups will
report negative
free cash flow.
We also expect key credit ratios to remain strong in 2015, in
line with solid
underlying earnings and funds from operations. However, we
forecast several
manufacturers will increase both investment and cash returned to
shareholders as
cash reserves build up, which could constrain free cash flow
improvement and net
deleveraging.
The report, "2015 Outlook: Global Automotive Manufacturers", is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1 312 368 3139
Isabelle Katsumata
Director
+65 6796 7226
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
