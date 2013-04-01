(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) Improving conditions in the U.S.
housing market and
modest declines in foreclosure activity have yet to translate
into a material
reduction in credit risk for residential mortgages that have
been modified since
2008, according to Fitch. Weak asset quality trends,
particularly for loans
modified in the 2008-2010 period, continue to support our view
that troubled
debt restructurings (TDRs) should be included in
Fitch-calculated nonperforming
asset (NPA) metrics.
While U.S. loan servicers continued to report somewhat better
modification
results through the third quarter of 2012, in part as a result
of payment
reductions negotiated under the government's Home Affordable
Modification
Program (HAMP), we regard the high delinquency and foreclosure
rates for
recently modified mortgages as reflective of still elevated
residential mortgage
asset quality problems. Furthermore, opaque and inconsistent
disclosure
practices by large servicers make it difficult to assess the
underlying asset
quality of the modified loans for individual institutions.
The OCC's most recent survey of performance data for loans
serviced by selected
national and federal savings banks (accounting for 57% of all
U.S. residential
mortgages) indicated that 10.6% of all serviced mortgages were
not current as of
Sept. 30, 2012. Particularly for older vintage (pre-2011) loans,
the total share
of modified mortgages that were in some stage of delinquency or
in the
foreclosure process remained at very high levels. According to
the OCC breakdown
of asset quality, 2.9% of all loans were 30-59 days past due,
while 4.4% were
"seriously delinquent" (60 days or more past due). The share of
OCC-surveyed
loans at some stage of foreclosure as of 3Q12 was 3.3%.
Ongoing asset quality challenges made clear in the OCC data
highlight the need
for better public disclosure by servicers of underlying
post-modification
mortgage performance. Reporting practices remain inconsistent,
and banks may
apply different standards in reporting the level of TDR activity
in any period.
Their disclosures of payment default activity may differ, and
breakouts of
non-performing loans after modifications have been made can vary
significantly.
As we noted in our December 2011 report "Troubled Debt
Restructurings: First
Look at Re-Default Rates and Disclosures," banks are only
required to disclose
the number and value of TDRs that had "payment defaults" within
12 months of
classification as a TDR. As a result, performance data beyond
the 12-month
period are not available at the bank level, and banks'
classification of
defaults may vary.
The OCC data point to the still uneven track record of mortgage
modification
efforts. Performance has only been publicly disclosed in the OCC
report since
2008. Since that time, however, only 47.7% of the 2.9 million
modified loans in
the survey were either current or paid off as of 3Q12. The
remainder were split
between some stage of delinquency (21.3%), foreclosed or in the
foreclosure
process (15.0%), or no longer in the servicer's portfolio
(16.1%).
Despite incremental progress toward a stabilization of TDR asset
quality, the
overall picture points to a continuation of broadly weak asset
performance in
mortgage portfolios, especially for those large regional banks
and global
trading institutions that together hold approximately 91% of all
accruing TDRs
for U.S. banks rated by Fitch. We believe that inclusion of
accruing TDRs in NPA
calculations remains the best approach, since mortgage asset
quality is still
weighing heavily on overall NPA ratios for the large banks.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
Bain Rumohr
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-3153
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Troubled Debt Restructurings
here
