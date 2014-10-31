(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Mongolian banks' mortgage exposure
continues to
rise amid the government's commitments to provide affordable
housing to low- to
medium-income households, and to contain inflation, Fitch says
in its
Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month report.
Ongoing securitisation by the Mongolian Mortgage Corporation
supports banks'
liquidity as banks can repay 90% of funding from the Bank of
Mongolia with the
senior tranche of the residential mortgage-backed securities.
The securitisation
also improves banks' interest spread. However, most of the
credit risk remains
in the sector as banks retain the equity tranche carrying a
1,250% risk weight
for regulatory capital purposes.
The mining sector and the volatile operating environment for the
banks remain
the key pressure points for Mongolian banks.
The report "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: APAC Banks: Chart of
the Month -
October 2014
here
