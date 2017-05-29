(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) The IMF's approval of a
financing
arrangement for Mongolia reduces the country's external
financing risks and
should put the economy on a more stable footing, says Fitch
Ratings. The IMF
programme will also promote sustainable fiscal policies, which
could support
Mongolia's credit profile over the medium term. However, there
will be
implementation challenges in meeting budget targets and
medium-term debt
sustainability is highly dependent on the success of large
mining projects.
The refinancing of USD580 million in government-guaranteed bonds
in March has
already demonstrated an improvement in Mongolia's access to
international
financial markets since a staff-level IMF agreement was reached
in February. The
IMF-led financing package itself will total around USD5.5
billion, including
USD434 million under a three-year External Fund Facility, around
USD3 billion
from multilateral and bilateral partners, and an extension of
the CNY15 billion
(USD2.2 billion) swap line with the People's Bank of China. The
high likelihood
of IMF support was factored into our decision to affirm
Mongolia's sovereign
rating at 'B-'/Stable in February 2017.
The support package and stronger market confidence should ensure
that Mongolia
can meet its external obligations over the next few years, and
should support
greater stability of the Mongolian tugrik, which depreciated by
20% against the
US dollar in 2016. The partial recovery in commodity prices has
also relieved
some pressures - commodities account for around three-quarters
of Mongolia's
exports and mining activity represents about 20% of GDP.
Overall, the near-term
risk of default has fallen sharply from last year.
The IMF programme's conditions include commitments to
financial-sector reform, a
strengthening of central-bank governance and exchange-rate
flexibility. Fiscal
consolidation is also a key component. The budget deficit surged
to 17% of GDP
in 2016 from 8.5% in 2015, and Fitch estimates that general
government debt rose
sharply to around 92% of GDP at end-2016, well above previous
limits set in a
Fiscal Stability Law. The government is now targeting a budget
deficit of about
10% in 2017 and aims to reduce this to below 7% by 2019 under
its new
medium-term budget framework.
A poor track record in hitting fiscal targets in recent years
suggests there is
a risk of some slippage. Nevertheless, we expect a significant
reduction in the
deficit over the next two years, given ongoing collaboration
with the IMF and a
desire to avoid a resurgence of market pressures ahead of future
refinancing
exercises. Failure to make meaningful progress on fiscal
consolidation would
undermine the recent improvement in market sentiment and expose
the country
again to refinancing risks, particularly since a considerable
proportion of
government borrowings is now in the form of marketable external
debt.
Fiscal consolidation is likely to act as a headwind to economic
growth in the
short term, but medium-term prospects are much stronger, owing
to the second
phase of the Oyu Tolgoi (OT2) underground copper mine and other
natural
resources projects, such as the Tavan Tolgoi coal mine. We
expect real GDP
growth to pick up to 8.0% by 2019, from just 1% in 2016.
Stronger growth should
support medium-term debt sustainability, with general government
debt likely to
stabilise next year - albeit at around 94% of GDP based on Fitch
estimates, well
above the 51% median for 'B' rated countries. A substantial
increase in export
revenue generated by OT2 and other projects should also guard
against a return
of external finance pressure beyond the time-frame of the IMF
programme.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
