(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is monitoring the
potential impact of
Panamanian based group Promerica Financial Corporation's (PFC)
recently
announced offer to acquire a majority stake in the
Ecuadorian-based Banco de la
Produccion, S. A. (Produbanco), rated 'B' with a Stable Outlook.
This transaction is still in the early stages and the details
have not been
confirmed. Grupo Promerica submitted a formal intent to purchase
Produbanco to
the Superintendence of Market Power Control on Dec. 26, 2013.
Prior to the
conclusion of the transaction, several regulatory approvals are
required.
As in any other acquisition, the proposed transaction could
create operational,
legal and financial challenges to the entities involved. Fitch
is monitoring the
process and expects more detailed information as soon as it is
possible.
Currently, there is no available information regarding the
creation of possible
goodwill, changes in bank's capitalization strategy or business
orientation that
may result from the proposed transaction.
According to public sources, PFC's plans to merge Produbanco
with its existing
operation in Ecuador, Banco Promerica, S.A. (Promerica, not
rated by Fitch),
with the former as the prevailing institution. If the
acquisition materializes,
the merged bank would have more than USD 3,800 million in
assets, based on data
from the Ecuadorian Superintendency of Banks.
Promerica accounted for 25% of Produbanco's assets as of June
2013. Taking into
account only Promerica's publicly available information, its
risk profile
appears consistent with that of Produbanco's, although its
market share and
franchise are smaller.
Fitch cannot evaluate the complete effect of this transaction on
Produbanco's
ratings at this early stage. However, any potential impact on
the bank's ratings
will not be attributed to the change in shareholders, as
Produbanco's ratings
are driven by its Viability Rating and the Issuer Default
Ratings (Long-Term FC
IDR' of 'B' and Short-Term IDR of 'B') and do not take into
account any
institutional or government support. Once the details of the
transaction are
disclosed, the agency can provide a better assessment of the
effect on the
ratings of Produbanco.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
