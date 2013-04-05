(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 05 (Fitch) U.S. banking regulators have taken
action on a number
of highly visible violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA),
anti-money
laundering (AML) laws, and the USA PATRIOT Act (Patriot Act)
over the last few
months, which points to the growing costs of BSA/AML compliance
and increasing
risks of potentially material fines, according to Fitch.
The BSA is the key piece of legislation in the U.S. governing
banks' potential
involvement with customers engaged in money-laundering
activities. The law
requires financial institutions to assist federal agencies in
the detection and
prevention of money laundering. The Fed, along with the OCC and
FDIC, has
recently increased the visibility of regulatory actions against
banks in
connection with enforcement of the BSA. These actions have not
been confined to
the largest banks, but a series of actions related to
multinational institutions
have received considerable public attention, and banks have been
more
forthcoming in identifying AML compliance costs as an issue in
their filings.
Citigroup, which must comply with a Fed consent order on AML
procedures issued
in March, has noted that its extensive activities in emerging
markets expose it
to greater AML scrutiny by U.S. agencies, driving a need for big
investments in
compliance infrastructure. The Fed noted in its consent order
that the Citigroup
holding company lacked sufficient internal controls to ensure
compliance with
AML regulations.
The real costs of AML and BSA compliance for U.S. and foreign
banks are becoming
clearer in the wake of fines levied against HSBC ($1.9 billion)
and Standard
Chartered ($667 million) in recent months. Neither Citi nor JPM
have as yet been
fined in connection with AML compliance shortcomings. In HSBC's
case, the bank
was penalized approximately two years after the issuance of the
OCC's cease and
desist order. In addition to these fines, ongoing compliance
costs will stem
from investments in procedures, staff, and infrastructure;
reporting
requirements; facilitation of regulatory on-site monitoring; and
compliance with
remediation programs.
HSBC indicated that its U.S. compliance costs rose significantly
last year.
Management has noted that the biggest driver of the change has
been the bank's
investment in AML/BSA compliance infrastructure, along with
actions to address
the regulatory consent orders relating to foreclosure
activities. Citi and JPM
also highlighted required AML compliance investments as a likely
driver of
higher costs in 2013.
In addition to the banking regulators, Congress has taken a
leading role in
identifying potential AML compliance lapses. This was evident in
the Senate's
Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations' hearing on money
laundering, drugs,
and terrorist financing in 3Q12. We expect a continuation of
congressional
involvement in the medium term.
For customers of affected banks, tougher AML scrutiny will
likely lead to longer
transaction times, increased documentation requirements, and
potentially higher
fees. After 9/11, regulatory agencies have scrutinized possible
AML activity
among midsized banks with sizable overseas customer bases (e.g.
Miami-based
banks serving Latin American customers), and additional
regulatory compliance
may drive operating costs higher. It is conceivable that the
increased costs of
doing business with international customers could push some
banks out of certain
global businesses.
Outside the U.S., Swiss private banks in particular are feeling
the pressure
from AML/BSA regulation. For these companies, the benefits of
dealing with U.S.
customers are increasingly outweighed by the costs. The recent
case of Wegelin &
Co. Privatbankiers illustrates this most prominently, having
culminated in the
bank's closure after it pleaded guilty to helping U.S. citizens
evade paying
taxes and $74 million in fines and restitutions.
AML/BSA compliance costs are significant but have been
manageable to date for
large banks such as HSBC, Citi, and JPM. Compliance costs are
larger on a
size-adjusted basis and potentially material for some smaller
banks on a credit
quality perspective. We expect that these and the growing burden
of regulatory
costs, such as the Dodd-Frank Act and Basel III, will continue
to weigh on
overall bank profitability over the near-to-medium term
Contact:
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5459
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530-1655
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
