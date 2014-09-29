(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Multi-Asset Funds Dashboard
September 2014
here
PARIS/LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings highlights the
increasing
importance of more efficient diversification in European
multi-asset funds. The
objective is to counter re-correlation and re-pricing risks in
an environment
where central banks are driving market sentiment and asset class
valuations.
Funds increasingly seek to incorporate micro considerations into
asset
allocation in markets characterised by high valuations and event
risk, and lower
risk premia. A key challenge facing multi-asset funds is how to
prepare for and
respond to the potential for asset-class re-correlations and
equity or HY
sell-offs when monetary policies globally are eventually
tightened.
The challenge remains to incorporate diversifying assets and
strategies into
asset allocation funds. Investing in funds or alternative asset
classes,
implementing non-directional, unconstrained, or stock-picking
strategies is a
popular option. Option-based strategies have been increasingly
employed to
smooth return profiles and limit drawdowns, but their cost has
been a drag on
performance so far in 2014.
Although market volatility has continued to be low, multi-asset
portfolio
managers (PMs) have been able to perform in 2014 by allocating
between countries
to capture policy divergence, and by adding tactical exposures,
such as by
capturing the emerging markets rebound from March 2014. As a
whole, multi-asset
funds have underperformed indices due to an overall underweight
position in
fixed income and duration. For the same reason, risk parity
funds have
outperformed traditional multi-asset funds.
Performance disparity among European multi-asset funds has been
low in the year
to date due to the strong fixed income performance relative to
equities. Fund
flows in 2014 have been evenly split between conservative,
balanced and flexible
funds, with aggressive funds (i.e. 65% equity exposure)
remaining out of favour
with investors.
