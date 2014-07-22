(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 22 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT) second
quarter 2014
(2Q'14) earnings were more of the same, according to the review
by Fitch
Ratings, as growth in core asset servicing and asset management
revenue was
offset by continued expense growth and weakness in market-based
revenue amid the
protracted low interest rates and low volatility.
Overall, STT's return on equity (ROE) in 2Q'14 was 11.9%, which
was up from the
7.3% ROE in the sequential quarter and 11.3% in the year-ago
quarter. While
Fitch views STT's earnings as satisfactory from a credit
perspective and also
views the moderate improvement positively, it also notes that
STT's results
remain below the company's long-term averages. Fitch believes
this level of
earnings performance is likely to persist until either
short-term interest rates
increase (whenever that may be) or foreign exchange volatility
increases.
STT's core asset servicing and management franchise performed
well during the
quarter as asset servicing fees increased 4.0% from the
sequential quarter and
7.2% from the year-ago quarter. Similarly, asset management
also performed well
with management fees up 2.7% from the sequential quarter and a
solid 8.3% from
the year-ago quarter. These improvements reflected $250 billion
of new assets
to be serviced and $18 billion of new assets to be managed as
well as higher
markets particularly relative to the year-ago comparisons.
As previously noted, growth in market-based revenue for STT - as
well as the
rest of the industry - continued to be constrained. During the
quarter,
securities finance revenue seasonally expanded while foreign
exchange (FX)
revenue continued to decline. FX revenue declined amid
continued low global FX
volatility despite improved volumes.
Net Interest Revenue (NIR) modestly expanded relative to the
sequential quarter
largely due to growth in the balance sheet amid strong deposit
inflows, but
declined relative to the year-ago quarter. The company's net
interest margin
(NIM) also declined to 1.12% in 2Q'14 reflective of continued
pressure on
investment yields. That said, Fitch continues to expect STT to
be very
sensitive to higher short-term interest rates whenever they
eventually rise.
Expense management remains a key focus for STT, as management
continues to
optimize its cost base amid the challenging interest rate
environment and higher
regulatory costs. Expenses benefited relative to the sequential
quarter on
lower deferred compensation costs, but rose faster than revenue
relative to the
year-ago quarter.
Despite management's continued good execution on its Business
Operations and
Technology Transformation program, higher regulatory and
compliance costs
continue to offset some of the savings the program has achieved.
As a result,
STT now expects it will be more challenging to achieve its goal
of positive
annual operating leverage in 2014, without a pick-up in the
company's
market-based revenue.
Fitch continues to consider STT's liquidity position to be
sound. The company's
capital ratios are good as well, particularly considering the
risk profile of
its balance sheet. STT's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio under the
Basel III transitionally phased-in standardized approach was
good at 11.3%.
Additionally, STT's supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was 6.1%
at the holding
company and 5.8% at the main bank subsidiary, State Street Bank
& Trust Company,
both of which are currently in compliance with regulatory
proposals.
