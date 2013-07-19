(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Headline earnings numbers for the
largest U.S. banks
have been helped considerably by large releases of loan loss
reserves in the
second quarter. Fitch Ratings believes that over the near term,
additional
modest reserve releases for these banks are still possible given
current reserve
levels and favorable asset quality trends. However, core
earnings performance
remains lower than historical standards, excluding these
releases.
We think this indicates a healthy level of pro-cyclicality in
the biggest banks
earnings, as credit quality for most lending products is likely
near a cyclical
peak, providing room for ongoing reserve releases and lower
provisioning. So
far, releases for the large banks have been concentrated in
credit card and
mortgage businesses.
Cumulative second-quarter reserve releases for JP Morgan (JPM),
Citigroup (C),
Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) represented $3.5
billion of
earnings, with JPM having the largest release both on an
absolute basis at $1.3
billion and on a relative basis calculated as an annualized
percentage of assets
at 0.22%. This compares with the average release annualized as a
percentage of
assets of the four institutions above of 0.17%.
This reverses a trend of still significant, but declining
reserve releases that
had begun to appear last year as credit provisions and net
charge-off levels
stabilized. We recognize that it is likely that continued strong
credit trends
and improving home prices on a national basis contributed to the
reversal.
Reserve levels remain at adequate levels and above long-term
historical
averages.
The earlier declines in releases followed observations by some
bank regulators
in 2012 that large reserve releases might be used solely for the
purpose of
boosting bank earnings.
Notwithstanding the releases, core second-quarter earnings for
the four banks
cited above remained strong, but were weaker than headline
numbers suggested.
Relatively good capital markets results in a tough rate
environment supported
earnings, though JPM and WFC have noted that mortgage results
are likely to come
under pressure in the second half of the year following the
recent spike in
interest rates.
We note that future earnings performance for the big banks --and
potentially to
a greater extent for more regionally focused banks -- will be
more heavily
depend on loan growth and growth in non-interest income. The
latter will be
challenged given the expected deterioration of mortgage banking
results in a
higher rate environment.
Contact:
Justin Fuller CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-2057
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
