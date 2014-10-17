(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley (rated 'A/F1')
reported solid third
quarter 2014 (3Q'14) results, driven by continued expansion of
the wealth
management platform and modest outperformance, relative to Fitch
Ratings'
expectations, with respect to trading activities. Furthermore,
the company's
results were not significantly impacted by litigation expenses
and the slowdown
in mortgage originations that affected its larger U.S. peers.
The solid performance across the firm's businesses continues to
support
potential upward momentum to Morgan Stanley's 'a-' Viability
Rating.
The impact on Morgan Stanley and its peers from the recent
increase in
volatility remains to be seen in 4Q'14. A healthy pick-up in
client activity
would likely drive revenues higher, while a material sell-off in
the markets
could reduce client confidence to transact, amplify potential
trading losses and
impact profitability.
Morgan Stanley's core profitability improved from the prior
quarter. Adjusted
pre-tax operating profits, as calculated by Fitch and excluding
the impact of
debt-valuation adjustment (DVA), increased to $2 billion at
3Q'14, up 10% from
the prior quarter. Adjusted pre-tax operating return on assets
was 1.1% at
3Q'14 as compared with 0.9% for 2Q'14. Expenses were virtually
unchanged from
the prior quarter. Morgan Stanley reported adjusted return on
average equity of
8.0% (excluding DVA and a $237 million tax benefit), up from
7.5% for 2Q'14.
Return on equity, while improved, remains challenged relative to
certain peers
and historical averages.
Wealth Management pre-tax operating margin continued to improve
to 22% from 21%
at 2Q'14, due primarily to an increase in net revenues. Asset
management fees
increased 5% sequentially, driven by net inflows and market
appreciation, but
were partially offset by lower transactional fees, which
decreased by 8% due to
lower trading revenues. Wealth Management client assets were
unchanged at $2
trillion.
Institutional net revenues (excluding DVA impact) increased 3%
to $4.3 billion
at 3Q'14. FICC adjusted net revenues were virtually unchanged
from the prior
quarter despite 3Q'14 being a seasonally weaker period. While
foreign exchange
benefitted from improved market conditions and higher
volatility, commodities
were significantly lower, reflecting Morgan Stanley's product
mix, difficult
market conditions and lower client activity. Equity sales and
trading adjusted
net revenues remained unchanged at $1.8 billion as a result of
higher client
activity across products.
Investment banking net revenues of $1.3 billion decreased 6%
from a strong
2Q'14. The decrease in advisory revenues was driven by lower
revenues in EMEA
and Asia Pacific. Modestly lower equity underwriting revenues
reflected lower
Americas and EMEA volumes, which was partially offset by higher
volumes in Asia.
The decrease in fixed income underwriting was driven by a
decline investment
grade and high yield bond issuances, which was partially offset
by higher loan
volumes. On a year-over-year basis, investment banking
benefitted from a higher
level of completed M&A and IPO volumes.
Morgan Stanley's global liquidity reserve, which includes
unencumbered liquid
securities and cash, was a solid $190 billion or 23% of total
assets at 3Q'14.
Morgan Stanley has consistently maintained liquidity at
conservative levels.
Value at Risk (VaR) was $42 million, down from $48 million at
2Q'14, due to
lower commodities risk, and interest rate and credit spread
risk.
Morgan Stanley estimated that its fully-phased-in Tier I common
ratio under the
Basel III advanced approach was 12.6% at Sept. 30, 2014. The
firm estimated that
its supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) for the holding company
was approximately
4.9%, up from 4.6% at 2Q'14, slightly below the 5% threshold.
The increase was
due to retained earnings, reduced balance sheet and the issuance
of preferred
stock during the quarter. Fitch continues to believe that
Morgan Stanley will
be able to meet the holding company SLR minimum threshold ahead
of the required
timeframe.
As part of its share repurchase program, Morgan Stanley
repurchased
approximately $195 million shares during 3Q'14. Fitch views
this level of share
repurchase activity is manageable given current capital levels.
