(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley's second-quarter 2013 (2Q'13) operating income was generally in line with Fitch Rating's expectations, reflecting strengthening results in wealth management counterbalanced by lower linked quarter performance in institutional securities. These latest results have no rating implications (IDRs: 'A/F1' Stable). Morgan Stanley continues to conservatively manage liquidity and funding and continued to report a higher-than-peer average tier I common ratio under Basel III. Morgan Stanley's supplemental leverage ratio is currently estimated to be below the 5% threshold, but Fitch believes that Morgan Stanley will be able to comfortably exceed the minimum well ahead of the required timeframe. Operating profits declined moderately from 1Q'13 but were up substantially year-over-year. Pre-tax operating profits as calculated by Fitch decreased to $1.6 billion in 2Q'13 from $1.9 billion in 1Q'13. Operating profitability, as measured by the pre-tax operating return on assets (ROA), was 0.8% versus 0.9% in 1Q'13 and 0.3% a year ago. This performance was below the profitability of higher rated U.S. banks, but the performance gap narrowed year-over-year. These figures exclude DVA adjustments and various other one-time gains/charges. Morgan Stanley posted continued growth in wealth management revenues and profits. The contribution from wealth management will likely improve further, following the purchase of Citi's remaining 35% stake in the MSSB joint venture in 2Q'13. This investment combined with initiatives to bolster the pre-tax margin will likely enhance earnings stability and gradually increase overall returns. The pre-tax operating margin in wealth management continued to improve, reaching 18.5% in 2Q'13, up from 17.2% in 1Q'13 and just 12.8% a year ago. Going forward, capturing the full amount of the order flow and deposits associated with the business will further augment margins. Margins will continue to benefit from increased lending activities to wealth management customers. Within institutional securities, results (excluding DVA) declined moderately from 1Q'13, but were up substantially year-over-year. Revenues in fixed income and commodities decreased from 1Q'13, as customer activities generally slowed in June stemming from higher interest rates and credit spreads. Equity sales and trading revenues improved both linked quarter and year-over-year and remains an area of relative strength versus most peers. Investment banking results continued to benefit from strong debt underwriting volumes and improving equity underwriting revenues from a low base. However, the level of activity could weaken if the higher interest rates and credit spreads are sustained. In addition, investment banking and other capital market activities tend to slow down in the summer months. In 2Q'13, Morgan Stanley continued to manage liquidity conservatively and further strengthen its Basel III capital. Morgan Stanley's global liquidity reserve stood at $181 billion or 22% of total assets (in line with levels in recent periods). This level of liquidity provides ample coverage of upcoming long-term debt maturities of $27 billion over the next 12 months. Reliance on short-term unsecured funding is minimal and the weighted average maturity (WAM) of secured funding is conservatively managed. VaR declined in the latest quarter (primarily reflecting de-risking in fixed income) and remained at a subdued level. Under Basel III, Morgan Stanley's Tier I common ratio ticked up to 9.9% (moderately above the 9.6% average of U.S. competitors with sizeable capital markets operations). This ratio is comfortably above the 8.5% minimum (7.0% plus the 1.5% G-SIFI buffer). Morgan Stanley announced a small share buyback plan of $500m following a no objection from the Federal Reserve Board. Morgan Stanley disclosed a 4.2% estimate for the new proposed supplementary leverage ratio. This estimate is below the 5% proposed regulatory minimum and moderately below estimates of other major banks. Fitch believes Morgan Stanley has ample capacity to meet this standard in view of internal capital generation, combined with efforts to drive down fixed income trading assets and move derivatives to central clearing. Notably, Morgan Stanley Bank's estimated ratio exceeded the 6% bank level minimum. 