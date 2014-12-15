(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Moroccan Banks
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Moroccan
banking sector
remains resilient, with the largest Moroccan banks maintaining
satisfactory
profitability and asset quality despite diversification into
more volatile
operating environments.
Domestic banking remains the largest contributor to operating
profit for Groupe
Banque Centrale Populaire (GBCP), Attijariwafa Bank (AWB;
BB+/Stable/bb-) and
BMCE Bank (BMCE; BB+/Stable/b+), although contribution from
international
activities is accounting for a growing portion of their
operating profit. Fitch
believes that this strategic international expansion is a
further source of
income diversification for Moroccan banks, although it is also a
source of
higher credit and operational risks.
Fitch views profitability as resilient and satisfactory. The
agency expects
performance of Moroccan banks to benefit in 2015 from higher
non-agricultural
domestic GDP growth, which should have an overall positive
impact on the
domestic banking activity.
Fitch considers asset quality to be moderate compared with
international
standards, given significant exposures to vulnerable domestic
corporates and
SMEs, Moroccan banks' expansion towards sub-Saharan Africa and
their higher
level of obligor concentration. The agency believes that asset
quality will
remain under pressure in 2015.
Fitch views Moroccan banks' capital buffers against unexpected
losses as still
modest given their exposures to domestic corporates and SMEs
and/or the
insufficient coverage of impaired loans in sub-Saharan Africa.
Capital ratios
have been increasing only because of tighter regulatory
requirements.
Fitch considers liquidity as strained but overall adequate and
expects funding
and liquidity at Moroccan banks to continue to benefit largely
from support from
the Moroccan central bank through increased repo facilities.
The report, 'Peer Review: Major Moroccan Banks', is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
