(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) An increase in residential mortgage lending only offers limited support to the Italian housing market, which is primarily driven by the prevailing macro-economy, Fitch Ratings says. We forecast further house price falls before the market stabilises in the next two years. Residential mortgage originations to individuals in Italy recorded their first annual growth for three years in 1Q14. Gross residential lending for house purchases was up 6.5% from a year earlier, according to recent figures from the European Mortgage Federation, based on data from the Bank of Italy. The return to growth was due to changes in taxation on home sales this year and a new lending scheme sponsored by the Italian Banking Association and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which allocates EUR2bn to new originations for house purchases or rebuilding. It may also reflect growth in consumer confidence, which hit its highest level in nearly three years in March. The growth in lending was accompanied by a growth in transaction volumes, which were up 4.1% yoy in the first quarter. An increase in mortgage lending will help ease the pressure on the Italian housing market, which has already seen a substantial correction (at end-2013, prices were down 13.7% from their 2008 peak). Greater mortgage availability should support transaction volumes and improve affordability, especially while interest rates remain low. Nevertheless, we still think that any recovery in the Italian housing market will be slow and faces material risks. The macro-economy remains weak. Italian GDP shrank 0.2% qoq in 2Q14, taking the country back into recession. Unemployment has risen and stood at 12.5% in July according to Istat, and while we forecast it will peak this year, the subsequent decline will be modest. The revival in mortgage lending in 1Q14 does not alter our view that Italian house prices have further to fall before a recovery starts. We have already revised our peak-to-trough house price decline forecast down to 20% from 22% when we updated our assumptions in our RMBS criteria in June, to reflect last year's slowdown in house price correction. Our forecasts also incorporated an expectation that a re-start of new retail lending, reflecting the lower cost of credit of loans to individuals, would see a slight increase in residential mortgage volumes in 2014 and provide some support to the housing market. But the main driver of the current housing market is the slowness of the economic recovery, which will take time to be reflected in house prices.