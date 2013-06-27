(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Given their reliance on repo funding,
U.S. agency
mortgage REITs (mREITs) and other leveraged investors could face
pressures to
liquidate some of their MBS holdings if repo lenders were to
tighten the terms
and availability of funding, according to Fitch Ratings in a new
report. Such a
deleveraging scenario could in turn create a ripple effect that
extends to the
broader mortgage markets as a whole.
The potential catalyst for agency MBS repo disruptions could be
market-driven,
such as a short term spike in interest rates. Or, the disruption
could be
precipitated by increased risk aversion among repo lenders. In
any event, a repo
market disruption could compel agency mREITs to liquidate some
MBS holdings,
given repos on average comprise about 90% of their liabilities,
based on Fitch's
sample of five of the largest agency mREITs.
Agency mREITs rely on repo funding from dealer banks, who in
turn borrow through
the triparty repo market. U.S. money market funds, known for
being short-term
risk-averse investors, are major repo lenders to dealer banks
within the
triparty market. Therefore, risk aversion by either dealer
banks or money funds
could negatively affect mREITs' repo funding terms and
availability.
If, as a result, mREITs were compelled to deleverage and
liquidate some of their
MBS holdings, this incremental selling pressure could affect MBS
pricing. Recent
research by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, for example,
indicated that a
one-day liquidation of more than $4 billion in agency MBS could
drive price
declines.
Thus, a repo funding disruption in which leveraged MBS investors
need to
liquidate some of their holdings could create negative knock-on
effects for the
$6.7 trillion agency MBS market more broadly. Major holders
include U.S.
commercial banks, with more than $1.3 trillion in agency MBS as
of March 2013.
'Shadow Banking Mortgages: mREITs and Repos' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Shadow Banking
Mortgages: Agency
mREITs and Repos
here
