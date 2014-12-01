(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Equity Funds Roundtable here LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that 2014 is on track to be one of the worst years for active European equity fund management. Eighty per cent of European equity funds underperformed their benchmark to end -November 2014 versus 58% for 2013. On average, funds are 2.7% behind their benchmarks, net of fees, as at end-November 2014, compared with 0.6% in 2013. Defensive sectors and "mega-cap" stocks, which are large constituents of indices, strongly outperformed in 2014, notably in the second quarter. This, coupled with a strong sector rotation throughout the year, has penalised stock pickers, particularly those showing a quality / growth or mid-cap stock bias. Active European equity funds are threatened by ETFs (exchange traded funds), given their fees relative to ETFs and the underperformance in 2014. In Fitch's opinion, inflows to European equity funds, particularly those coming from US investors, may favour ETFs over active funds in the future. In Fitch's opinion, flexible equity funds may gain traction in the future, should markets continue to be driven by macro uncertainties and characterised by sharp sector rotations, frequent drawdowns and rapid recoveries. The best performing funds have shown adaptability in 2014, irrespective of style. The report, "European Equities Funds: Process Adjustments in 2014", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Francois Vattement, CFA Associate Director +33 1 44 29 92 75 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European Equity Funds Dashboard September 2014 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.