Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Equity Funds Roundtable
here
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that 2014 is on
track to be one of the worst years for active European equity
fund management.
Eighty per cent of European equity funds underperformed their
benchmark to end
-November 2014 versus 58% for 2013. On average, funds are 2.7%
behind their
benchmarks, net of fees, as at end-November 2014, compared with
0.6% in 2013.
Defensive sectors and "mega-cap" stocks, which are large
constituents of
indices, strongly outperformed in 2014, notably in the second
quarter. This,
coupled with a strong sector rotation throughout the year, has
penalised stock
pickers, particularly those showing a quality / growth or
mid-cap stock bias.
Active European equity funds are threatened by ETFs (exchange
traded funds),
given their fees relative to ETFs and the underperformance in
2014. In Fitch's
opinion, inflows to European equity funds, particularly those
coming from US
investors, may favour ETFs over active funds in the future.
In Fitch's opinion, flexible equity funds may gain traction in
the future,
should markets continue to be driven by macro uncertainties and
characterised by
sharp sector rotations, frequent drawdowns and rapid recoveries.
The best
performing funds have shown adaptability in 2014, irrespective
of style.
The report, "European Equities Funds: Process Adjustments in
2014", is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
