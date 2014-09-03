(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CARACAS, September 03 (Fitch) Banking sector outlooks remain
negative for
Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela at mid-year, with
positive sector
outlooks only in Costa Rica and Uruguay, according to a new
Fitch Ratings
report.
"The negative sector outlook for Ecuador, Argentina and
Venezuela reflects
concern that weaker economies and increasing government
intervention could
hinder real credit expansion and the banks' operations," said
Larisa Arteaga,
Director, Latin American Financial Institutions. In the case of
Brazil, the main
driver was lackluster economic performance and recent fast loan
growth of
Brazilian federal-owned banks.
According to Fitch, the positive sector outlooks for Uruguay and
Costa Rica were
based on the expected positive effects of a benign economic
environment for
2014.
Nominal loan growth in Venezuela continued to accelerate due to
high inflation,
but macroeconomic imbalances have contributed to a recession
this year, which
could negatively affect loan quality. While a weak economy
continues to decrease
Brazilian banks' appetite for unsecured credit expansion, banks
in Argentina and
Ecuador face new regulatory conditions that may limit financial
sector activity.
Performance metrics for banking systems with negative sector
outlooks are likely
to deteriorate mostly due either to government price fixing,
limits on fees and
commissions, or higher credit costs.
Except for Venezuela, all banking systems with negative sector
outlooks have
limitations in terms of capital generation capacity due to lower
profitability.
Liquidity is adequate in all systems. However, the investment
portfolios' high
exposure to weak sovereigns place Venezuelan, and to a lesser
extent Argentinean
banks, at a disadvantage compared to peers.
For more information, a special report titled 'Sector Outlooks:
An Update' is
available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com,
or by clicking
on the link.
Contact:
Larisa Arteaga
Director
Avenida Francisco de Miranda Edificio Mene Grande II Piso 2
Oficina 23, Urbanizacion Los Palos Grandes
Caracas, ZP 1062, VENEZUELA
+1 809 563-2481
Robert Stoll
Director
+1 212 908-9155
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6616
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9514
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sector Outlooks: An
Update (Argentina,
Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Uruguay and Venezuela)
here
