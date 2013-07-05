(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 05 (Fitch) Most U.S. banks should be able to meet
tougher standards
set by U.S. banking regulators in their final capital rules,
Fitch Ratings says.
The new requirements are positive for financial stability. But
there are some
concessions for smaller banks, including not requiring the
application of
unrealized gains and losses to common equity Tier 1 capital
(CET1). The adoption
of these rules formalizes a two-tier banking system as the most
stringent rules
will apply to the largest banks, while smaller banks will not be
subject to the
full panoply of rules.
We believe the banks we rate are well positioned and capitalized
to cope with
the implementation of the Basel III rules. In particular, Fitch
considers that
most of its rated banks would be likely to achieve a full 7%
CET1 ratio ahead of
full implementation. The largest banks, those designated as
global systemically
important financial institutions (G-SIFIs) already exceed the
required minimum,
and with few exceptions, would also meet G-SIFI buffers.
However, there are some challenging elements for banks under the
new rules.
Chief among them will be the inclusion of unrealized gains and
losses reported
in other comprehensive income (OCI) in regulatory capital ratios
for banks under
the advanced approaches. There will be a one-time opt-out on
this for banks
under the standardized approach. Banks subject to this
requirement will need to
manage their balance sheets carefully to minimize OCI
fluctuations, and thus
will need to operate with an adequate cushion above minimum
requirements. It may
also serve as a partial disincentive for banks to migrate to the
advanced
approaches, as the potential benefit of lower risk-weightings
may be offset by
the OCI volatility.
There will be a softer capital approach for smaller, simpler
banks. For example,
the rules will grandfather capital treatment for trust preferred
securities
(TRUPs) for banks below $15 billion in assets. The original
proposal would have
phased out capital treatment for these instruments. These
concessions mean that
the full set of capital standards will only apply to the
largest, more complex
banks using the advanced approach.
However, all banks will have to hold a 4.5% minimum CET1 as a
percentage of
risk-weighted assets and a 2.5% capital conservation buffer in
line with Basel
III. If the capital buffer is breached, management bonuses can
be curtailed in
addition to dividends and other capital distributions.
We consider the changes to the U.S. leverage ratio modest as
they eliminate the
3% requirement for banks with high supervisory ratings or
subject to the market
risk rule. Instead, all banks will have to meet the minimum 4%
requirement with
a tighter Tier 1 capital definition. Banks under the advanced
approaches will
also be subject to the Basel III leverage ratio (referred to as
the
supplementary ratio). Although the minimum is 3%, it is
calculated on a
different basis, as it includes off-balance sheet exposures such
as the
grossing-up of derivatives to include collateral and cash.
Assessment of the
impact of this is difficult based on public financial data.
The final rule kept the risk weights for residential mortgages
consistent with
existing practice at 50% for prudently underwritten 1-4 family
mortgage loans
and 100% for all others, rather than the more punitive treatment
originally
proposed. This should be generally neutral for banks, although
they will need to
meet the higher 7% CET1 standard. Considering the recently
adopted Qualified
Mortgage rule (QM), we expect banks are likely to reduce the
origination and
sales of non-traditional mortgage products.
On July 2, the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) approved a final rule
that will
implement the Basel III reforms in the U.S. The Office of the
Comptroller of the
Currency (OCC) and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
are expected to
approve the rule at their upcoming board meetings. Collectively,
the FRB, OCC
and FDIC are the U.S. banking regulators. Implementation will
start in January
2014 for most banks and 2015 for smaller banks.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch, Inc
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
