(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 05 (Fitch) The migration of certain over-the-counter (OTC) swap transactions to a central clearing counterparty (CCP), mandated under the Dodd-Frank Act, is progressing quickly this year, and Fitch expects approaching regulatory deadlines to push exchange-traded swap volumes higher. Overall, exchanges will benefit due to increased volume-driven revenues, while financial institutions will face increased collateral posting, and reporting and compliance costs. The market as a whole will see reduced idiosyncratic risk associated with swap counterparty defaults. The first phase of mandatory clearing of certain classes of interest rate swaps (IRS) and credit default swaps (CDS) was implemented on March 11. Under this phase, swap dealers, major swap participants and private active funds were required to clear these trades at a CCP. The second phase, which will be implemented on June 10, requires commodity pools, private funds, and entities engaged primarily in banking or finance to comply. For the third phase, scheduled for Sept. 9, third-party subaccounts, pension funds, and all other end users (other than exempt nonfinancials) must comply. The CME reported a substantial increase in cleared OTC derivatives in March as a result of the first phase of mandatory clearing. For the CME, cleared OTC IRS volume (notional value) was $488.9 billion in March, up from $13.7 billion in the prior month. Since launching in October 2010, total IRS volume cleared is $3.3trillion as of May 2013. For ICE, cleared OTC CDS volume (notional value) was approximately $1 trillion in March. Through May 2013, total CDS cleared is $41 trillion. We expect broader regulation of swaps-market participants and dealers to drive costs higher over the next few years as OTC activity migrates to central clearing through multiple CCPs both in the U.S. and overseas. Regulations will result in higher reporting and infrastructure-related costs tied to this migration, in addition to new collateral and margining requirements. The greatest impact will be felt by financial institutions, as they will likely clear swaps through CCPs, reducing their ability to net within counterparties. This will likely increase collateral requirements and total net derivative exposure. In addition, increased collateral requirements will likely constrain systemic liquidity, as acceptable collateral that could otherwise be used for other trading purposes will be tied up at the CCP. We expect that much of the increased costs tied to higher collateral requirements and reduced liquidity will be passed on to many nonfinancial users of derivatives. Central clearing will allow regulators to aggregate systemic exposure and identify those counterparties with the largest derivative positions. Financial institutions may be exposed to higher margin or collateral requirements as regulators and derivatives clearing organizations look to mitigate counterparty risk through changes in both initial and variation margin rules, as well as the types of eligible collateral to be posted.