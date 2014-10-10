(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says no rating action
is warranted
after National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; AA- / Stable)
announced increased UK
conduct charges and impairments on 9 October 2014. However, the
increased
charges highlight ongoing challenges faced by NAB and its new
CEO - particularly
around its UK operations - to which domestic peers are not
exposed.
The earnings and capital impact of the AUD1.3bn after-tax
charges are manageable
for the group, particularly after taking into account capital
management plans
proposed by NAB. The bank estimates that the common equity tier
1 capital (CET1)
ratio will remain above 8.5% at 30 September 2014 despite the
charges having a
33bps negative impact. A discount on the dividend reinvestment
plan (DRP) and an
AUD800m DRP underwrite should help offset this reduction - these
measures would
add 44bps to NAB's CET1 ratio in the December 2014 quarter if
the DRP
participation rate is 35%.
Uncertainty around many factors related to the conduct issues
facing the UK
banking sector mean additional material charges are possible.
This could further
detract from NAB's earnings and capitalisation, widening the
disparity between
NAB's metrics and those of domestic peers, with negative rating
action a
possibility. The bank believes provisioning is appropriate based
on the
information available to it.
The charges largely stem from long-running UK conduct issues
related to the
mis-selling of payment protection insurance (AUD605m after-tax)
and interest
rate hedging products (AUD359m). NAB's UK business is of limited
strategic
importance in Fitch's view, and continued uncertainty around the
conduct issues
may make a sale of the operations more difficult. Fitch cited
NAB's UK exposure
as a potential negative rating driver in the last rating action
commentary on
the bank dated 17 June 2014.
The remainder of the charges relate to the impairment of
capitalised software
(AUD220m after tax), a deferred tax asset provision (AUD132m)
and a change to
accounting policies related to research and development offsets
(net AUD28m
decrease in after tax cash earnings).
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, 2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
'Fitch Affirms Australia's Four Major Banks' dated 17 June 2014
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.