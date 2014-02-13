(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Today Fitch Ratings
announced that David
Weinfurter has been appointed Global Head of Financial
Institutions, effective
immediately. David succeeds Charles Prescott, who retired from
Fitch at year-end
2013.
Mr. Weinfurter will manage Fitch's analytical teams covering
global bank and
non-bank financial institutions, insurance, and fund and asset
managers. He is
based in London and reports to Ian Linnell, Global Analytical
Head, Fitch
Ratings.
'Leveraging Fitch's analytical talent across all segments of
financial
institutions is critical as the industry becomes more
integrated,' said Mr.
Linnell. 'David brings a strong understanding of the analytical
and research
processes that will enable Fitch to continue to add value in the
marketplace.'
Previously David was the firm's global head for bank and
non-bank financial
institutions for Fitch. Prior to that position, David headed
global strategy and
corporate development and was also its global head for corporate
communications.
Contact:
Brian Bertsch
Director
+1-212-908-0549
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
