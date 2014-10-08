(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Recently announced TV partnerships
will help bring
down leverage and strengthen the credit profile of the National
Basketball
Association (NBA), according to Fitch Ratings.
On Oct. 6, the NBA announced expanded partnerships with both
Turner Broadcasting
System, Inc. and the Walt Disney Company. Under the new
nine-year television
rights agreements, ABC and ESPN (Disney rated 'A' with a Stable
Outlook) and TNT
(Turner subsidiary of Time Warner rated 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook) will
televise NBA games beginning with the 2016-17 season running
through the 2024-25
season.
The new contract represents a roughly 3x increase in average
annual rights fees
inclusive of payments made to support NBA marketing initiatives
for WNBA and the
NBA Development League. The average annual rights fees
associated with the NBA
alone will increase to approximately $2.5 billion from $897
million annually
over the current eight-year deal term.
Fitch had expected a sizeable increase given the current sports
media content
landscape, the NBA's strong and growing television viewership,
robust game-day
attendance and capacity levels and increasing international
appeal.
Leverage under the NBA's facility declined to approximately 4.0x
in 2013 from
4.5x in 2008. Currently, the NBA permits participating teams in
the facilities
to borrow up to $125 million. The new television contracts will
significantly
reduce leverage under the current per team borrowing levels. In
2008, the NBA
elected to increase the per team borrowing levels to $125
million from $100 when
the last round of national broadcast contracts were renewed.
On Oct. 1, the National Football League (NFL) announced a
multi-year extension
and expansion of their DirecTV relationship to carry NFL Sunday
Ticket and its
package of every Sunday afternoon out-of-market games. In 2013,
the National
Hockey League (NHL) signed a 12-year, $5.3 billion (Canadian)
television rights
deal representing the largest media rights deal in NHL history
and a substantial
increase from the prior contract. In 2012 Major League Baseball
(MLB) extended
their television contracts for seven years at a 100% increase
over the prior
contract.
Sports television content continues to be highly coveted by
broadcast partners
given the demonstrated viewership history, real-time viewing
(sports content is
typically not DVR'd like other content) and key demographic
reach (sports
content hits the key 18-45 male viewer that is not captured in
many other
areas). Additionally, sponsorship and advertising partners see
the appeal and
have a history of supporting the sports related content.
Mobile devices have an increasing role in how sports content is
ultimately
delivered. As such, Fitch views favorably the inclusion of
various platforms
associated with ESPN and Turner Sports. Under the agreement, a
framework has
been created to allow ESPN enhanced digital rights to provide
NBA content for
multiple ESPN platforms, including ESPN.com and WatchESPN. The
parties have also
established a framework for ESPN and the NBA to negotiate the
launch of a new
over-the-top offering in which the league would receive an
equity interest.
Fitch will monitor the details for the new offering as it
evolves.
Under a new deal with the WNBA, games will continue to be
televised on ABC and
ESPN/ESPN2 through the 2025 season. ESPN also will have enhanced
in-progress
highlight rights for the WNBA on digital and linear platforms.
Beginning with
the 2016-17 season, for the first time, at least 20 NBA
Development League games
and NBA Summer League games will be seen on the ESPN television
networks.
Turner Sports will have enhanced content/digital rights to NBA
content for
multiple TNT platforms including Bleacher Report; interactive
online elements
such as selected camera angles, statistic feeds and video to
complement TNT's
telecasts; and broadband and other content for digital
platforms, including
highlights and studio shows.
Fitch currently maintains a 'BBB+' rating and Stable Outlook for
the NBA's
approximately $757 million league-wide revolving facility
(privately placed
through its affiliate Basketball Funding, LLC) and $1.6 billion
of the NBA's
senior notes (various issues due through 2024) (privately placed
through its
affiliate Hardwood Funding, LLC).
Fitch will closely monitor the NBA's per team permitted
borrowing plans. Should
the NBA permit an incremental increase that materially reduces
overall leverage,
positive ratings migration may be warranted. To the extent that
the NBA elects
to increase the per team borrowing level in a manner that
produces leverage
ratios consistent with historical levels, Fitch will likely keep
the 'BBB+'
rating as is.
Contact:
Chad Lewis
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0886
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Scott Zuchorski
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0659
Charles Askew
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0664
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
