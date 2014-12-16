(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: UK Life Insurance
here
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that its rating
outlook for the UK life insurance sector remains stable,
indicating that the
vast majority of ratings are likely to be affirmed in the next
one to two years.
This is despite threats to profitability from a number of
government initiatives
on pensions and increased regulatory scrutiny into how insurers
treat their
customers.
As announced in the 2014 UK budget, customers will no longer
have to buy an
annuity with their pension pots. Fitch expects the
GBP12bn-a-year annuity market
to shrink by at least a third. However, among major annuity
providers, Legal &
General, Prudential and Aviva have the capability to write more
bulk annuity
deals to fill the gap from lower individual annuity sales.
In March 2014, the Financial Conduct Authority announced a
review of whether
insurers are managing business in closed funds in customers'
best interests.
Fitch believes this is indicative of increased regulatory
scrutiny of how
insurers treat customers, which may be costly and disruptive for
the sector.
The potential consequences of these initiatives are negative for
the sector's
profitability but will vary from one insurer to another,
according to business
mix. However, there are unlikely to be material rating
implications as rated
insurers can absorb the negative effects given their diverse
businesses and
strong capital positions - important factors underpinning their
ratings.
The UK life sector is relatively immune to low interest rates.
In contrast to
business in some European insurance markets, notably Germany, UK
life business
does not generate significant interest-rate risk. Annuities are
the only major
UK life product with onerous long-term investment guarantees.
However, these are
typically single-premium contracts backed by duration-matched
assets, so there
is minimal interest-rate risk related to the investment of
future premiums or
reinvestment of maturing assets.
Fitch does not expect Solvency II to have a major impact on UK
life insurers'
balance sheets or ratings in the next few years, given the long
transitional
arrangements that will be in place.
The report "2015 Outlook: UK Life Insurance" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
