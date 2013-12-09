(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores here HONG KONG/SEOUL, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today says its 2014 Sector Outlook for China's department stores is Negative, despite an anticipated mild acceleration in retail sales growth. In Fitch's view, structural issues such as stiff competition, increasing consumer preference for other retail formats and shifting of growth to lower-tier cities would continue to impede the recovery of Chinese department store operators. 2013 has been a challenging year for department stores operators: weaker-than-expected revenue growth was compounded by higher operating expenses, which hurt the earnings of the majority of operators and pushed back deleveraging. Department store operators have been actively repositioning themselves, including by redirecting expansion towards shopping mall formats, enhancing their product mixes, reviewing their store networks and rolling out e-commerce platforms. In Fitch's view, the effectiveness of these strategies can only be felt over the longer term. In 2014, earnings are still likely to be exposed to competitive and cost pressures. In general, operators with less mature store networks, strong regional market positions and/or bigger exposure to lower-tier cities would likely fare better over the next 12-18 months. Liquidity among Fitch-rated operators is still sufficient, supported by their concessionaire model and they retain flexibility in terms of capex. The ability to stay competitive and capture sales as the retail market grows is important for the ratings of department store operators. Fitch will look for successful repositioning by operators, such as strong execution of new store openings, rejuvenation of older stores and the ability to integrate online platforms while keeping leverage in check. The full report "2014 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores" is available at www.fitchratings.com or clicking on the link above. Contact: Primary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82-2-3278-8360 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.