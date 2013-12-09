(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Chinese Department
Stores
here
HONG KONG/SEOUL, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today says
its 2014 Sector
Outlook for China's department stores is Negative, despite an
anticipated mild
acceleration in retail sales growth. In Fitch's view, structural
issues such as
stiff competition, increasing consumer preference for other
retail formats and
shifting of growth to lower-tier cities would continue to impede
the recovery of
Chinese department store operators.
2013 has been a challenging year for department stores
operators:
weaker-than-expected revenue growth was compounded by higher
operating expenses,
which hurt the earnings of the majority of operators and pushed
back
deleveraging. Department store operators have been actively
repositioning
themselves, including by redirecting expansion towards shopping
mall formats,
enhancing their product mixes, reviewing their store networks
and rolling out
e-commerce platforms. In Fitch's view, the effectiveness of
these strategies can
only be felt over the longer term. In 2014, earnings are still
likely to be
exposed to competitive and cost pressures.
In general, operators with less mature store networks, strong
regional market
positions and/or bigger exposure to lower-tier cities would
likely fare better
over the next 12-18 months. Liquidity among Fitch-rated
operators is still
sufficient, supported by their concessionaire model and they
retain flexibility
in terms of capex.
The ability to stay competitive and capture sales as the retail
market grows is
important for the ratings of department store operators. Fitch
will look for
successful repositioning by operators, such as strong execution
of new store
openings, rejuvenation of older stores and the ability to
integrate online
platforms while keeping leverage in check.
The full report "2014 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82-2-3278-8360
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.