Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: EU Banks
here
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
intensified legal and
regulatory framework for EU banks in 2015 will be mostly
positive for their
intrinsic strength but negative for ratings based on sovereign
support.
Fitch expects to downgrade the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
around 50 EU
banks and their affiliates that are driven by sovereign support
in 1H15, having
placed these on Negative Outlook in March following a global
review of bank
sovereign support developments. The action results from progress
with shifting
the costs of resolving a failed EU bank to shareholders and
creditors, including
senior creditors if necessary, rather than
governments/taxpayers. Notably, the
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) will be
implemented in full,
including the 'bail-in tool', at national level and the Single
Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) will transfer resolution decision-making on euro
area banks to
an independent body from January 2016. Fitch will likely
downgrade the IDRs
mostly to the level of the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs).
The VRs will generally benefit from legal and regulatory
developments that aim
to strengthen balance sheets, such as the Capital Requirement
Regulation and
Directive (CRR/CRDIV), which implement Basel III in the EU. The
heightened
regulation should ensure further improvement in capitalisation
and leverage,
through capital raising, retained earnings and deleveraging.
These improvements
largely offset continued earnings pressure from stubbornly low
interest rates,
as well as low investor appetite on commission revenue, which
Fitch expects to
continue throughout 2015, at least in the eurozone.
Fitch expects to see much needed progress with consistency
around EU banks'
financial and regulatory reporting in 2015. The ECB became the
Single Supervisor
for 120 large eurozone banks in November. Daniele Nouy, Chair of
the Supervisory
Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), has indicated
that she would
like to see greater consistency in how regulation is applied
across the euro
area.
Fitch believes a focal point for senior creditors in 2015, will
be the Financial
Stability Board's total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC)
proposals. Continued
conduct investigations at several banks add further regulatory
considerations
for 2015.
The report, '2015 Outlook: EU Banks', is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
