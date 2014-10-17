(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Life Insurance Dashboard
2014
here
PARIS, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new dashboard
that the sector
outlook for French life insurance is negative, due to the impact
of low interest
rates on profitability and uncertainty around future tax laws.
Steps taken to reduce returns credited to policyholders have so
far been
insufficient to counteract the low interest rate environment,
resulting in
margin pressure on euro-denominated products.
Further details are available in 'French Life Insurance
Dashboard 2014', which
highlights the key events affecting the industry in 2014. The
report is
available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking the link
above.
Contact:
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris, France
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
