(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Quarterly Bank Rating
Trends Q213
here
LONDON, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' review of global bank
rating trends in
Q213 shows that roughly one quarter of ratings assigned to
developed market (DM)
banks are on Negative Outlook/Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The
comparative
emerging markets (EM) figure is 12%. Rating prospects for banks
operating in
European DM and EM are still the weakest, with 30% on Negative
Outlook/RWN. For
Europe's DM banks alone, the picture is bleaker still, with 41%
of ratings on
Negative Outlook/RWN.
Global ratings stability is improving, albeit slowly. Of all
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) assigned by Fitch to banks, 78% have a Stable
Outlook.
Quarter-on-quarter, this trend is improving (73% in Q312).
Positive actions outweighed negatives in Q213. There were only
22 rating actions
on IDRs in Q213 (Q113: 34). Of these, positive actions (55%)
outweighed
negatives, a trend rarely observed in recent years. Even greater
improvement was
shown in Viability Ratings (VR). Of a total 35 actions taken on
VRs in Q213
(Q113: 37), 66% were positive (Q113: 49%). However, these
figures include nine
very lowly rated banks (Spain and Greece) whose VRs were
upgraded from 'f'
following the injection of new capital.
The impact of sovereigns on bank ratings was negligible in Q213.
Only 11 IDR
actions were directly linked to sovereign actions, all of which
were positive.
The sovereign upgrade of Mexico resulted in a Country Ceiling
upgrade, which
eased parental support-driven rating constraints on two banks,
while in the
Philippines one systemically important bank was upgraded
following the sovereign
upgrade. A revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative on
India's sovereign
ratings triggered similar action on eight banks.
IDRs continue to cluster at the 'BBB' level, with around 33% of
global bank
ratings in this category, split roughly equally between DM and
EM. Globally,
two-thirds of banks are assigned investment-grade ratings, but
only 7% are rated
between 'AAA' and 'AA-'. Globally, support is more prominent in
EM.
Support-driven ratings make up 40% of all ratings assigned by
Fitch to banks.
The proportion of support-driven ratings is higher in EM (47%)
and less
prominent in DM (32%).
Further details of quarterly global bank ratings are in the
Special Report
'Global Bank Rating Trends Q213', available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.
