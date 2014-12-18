(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Major Benelux Banks here PARIS/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) The Negative Rating Outlook on six of the 10 major Benelux banks is driven by lower sovereign support expectations, but the sector outlook is stable, Fitch Ratings says. Most of the major Benelux banks are predominantly domestic, with the Dutch banks benefiting from the turnaround in the Netherlands' economy while the economic environment in Belgium and Luxembourg is fairly benign, albeit not strong. For banks with Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) driven by potential state support, the Negative Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Negative, based on Fitch' opinion that implicit state support is reducing in the European Union, as demonstrated in particular by the implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive into national legislation. Fitch expects to downgrade these banks' Long-Term IDRs to the level of their Viability Ratings (VRs) by mid-2015, in practice by one or two notches. New resolution legislation, including minimum requirements for total loss-absorbing capacity, or single or multiple point of entry resolution regimes, will affect groups' structure and capitalisation. In the Benelux, a number of banking groups already operate under the umbrella of a holding company, providing them with the appropriate set-up if the single point of entry regime were favoured by the authorities. Fitch expects the issuance of subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments to continue in 2015, in particular at Dutch banks where the tax treatment of coupon payments have just been clarifies and to build up additional buffers due to their wholesale funding reliance. Various VR upgrades in the past two years reflected significant restructuring, which resulted in more focused operations. Combined with recovering economies, this supports the VRs. VR upside potential is limited for Benelux banks. Capitalisation is generally solid for most Benelux banks, and earnings generation has been strengthened. For more details on our expectations for Benelux banks, see "2015 Outlook: Major Benelux Banks" available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Morceau 75008 Paris Philippe Lamaud Director +33 1 44 29 92 26 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.